San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders odds, picks and predictions

The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) will go up against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) on Sunday in Week 17 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the 49ers vs. Raiders odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The 49ers cruised to a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 16 to cover as 6.5-point favorites at home. San Francisco has reeled off 8 straight wins and is currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

The Raiders lost 13-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 as they failed to cover as 2.5-point underdogs on the road. Las Vegas was eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16 and have elected to bench QB Derek Carr in favor of QB Jarrett Stidham in the final 2 weeks.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

49ers at Raiders odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 7:38 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : 49ers -450 (bet $450 to win $100) | Raiders +360 (bet $100 to win $360)

: 49ers -450 (bet $450 to win $100) | Raiders +360 (bet $100 to win $360) Against the spread (ATS) : 49ers -9.5 (-109) | Raiders +9.5 (-111)

: 49ers -9.5 (-109) | Raiders +9.5 (-111) Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!

OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

49ers at Raiders key injuries

49ers

DE Nick Bosa (illness) questionable

(illness) questionable WR Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) questionable

(ankle/knee) questionable DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) questionable

(foot/ankle) questionable RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) questionable

Raiders

QB Derek Carr (coach’s decision) out

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

49ers at Raiders picks and predictions

Prediction

49ers 34, Raiders 13

Go ahead and AVOID the moneyline in this game despite San Francisco being close to double-digit favorites. While the 49ers should easily win, taking them straight up isn’t advised at the current odds.

49ers -9.5 (-109) is an easy choice in this game despite 9.5-point spreads being tough to cover in the NFL. Stidham will be making his 1st career start on Sunday against San Francisco’s No. 1 ranked defense.

The 49ers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following an ATS win and 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games following a win.

Even though the Raiders could have a tough time scoring points, OVER 42 (-110) is an intriguing wager. The 49ers have been rolling with QB Brock Purdy under center and the defense should give him more possessions on Sunday, resulting in plenty of points for San Francisco.

The 49ers have hit the Over in 3 of their last 4 games overall. Meanwhile, the Raiders are 4-1 to the Over in 4 of their last 5 games against a team with a winning record.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire