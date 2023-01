BOISE, Idaho (AP)Chibuzo Agbo led Boise State with 15 points and Marcus Shaver Jr. hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds remaining as the Broncos took down San Jose State 67-64 on Tuesday night. Agbo was 6-of-10 shooting for the Broncos (11-4, 1-1 Mountain West). Max Rice scored 14 points....

