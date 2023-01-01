ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexia, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Infamous Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington", was commissioned in 2021, and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Jesse Washington lynching marker ready to be dedicated at Waco City Hall

After years of effort and delays, Waco has secured a state historical marker drawing attention to the May 15, 1916, lynching of Jesse Washington near Waco City Hall that will be dedicated during a ceremony next month. The marker will recognize both the lynching of Washington, a 17-year-old Black farm...
WACO, TX
KCEN

South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco moms look to reunite missing Jessie doll with its owner

WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24. The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Remaining work on I-35 underpasses slated to wrap up by spring

The rebuilt portion of Interstate 35 that separates downtown Waco and Baylor University has been open for months, but one underpass remains closed to traffic, and work remains on other crossings. The underpass at 11th and 12th streets remains closed. Traffic and pedestrians can cross at University Parks Drive and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023

Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
WACO, TX
wtaw.com

South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties

A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
BRYAN, TX
KCEN

Waco surgeons return after saving lives in Ukraine

WACO, Texas — Two Waco surgeons are back in the U.S. after they saved a number of lives in war-torn Ukraine, according to Baylor Scott and White Health (BSW). "Dr. David McCall and Dr. Freeland Ackley went above and beyond the call of duty as surgeons—all the way to war-torn Ukraine to lend their expertise and help save lives," BSW wrote in a Facebook post.
WACO, TX
Fairfield Recorder

Freestone County 4-H

Freestone County 4-H Subhead team headed to state News Staff Thu, 12/29/2022 - 16:46 Image Freestone County 4-H Body Ava Thompson, Ellie Grissett, Cole Coufal, and Monty Morgan with the Freestone County 4-H took second place at the District 8 Quiz Bowl and now advance to the state competition. 
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy