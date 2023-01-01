Read full article on original website
Infamous Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington", was commissioned in 2021, and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Jesse Washington lynching marker ready to be dedicated at Waco City Hall
After years of effort and delays, Waco has secured a state historical marker drawing attention to the May 15, 1916, lynching of Jesse Washington near Waco City Hall that will be dedicated during a ceremony next month. The marker will recognize both the lynching of Washington, a 17-year-old Black farm...
South Carolina man missing in Waco, says Waco PD
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for any information on a missing man. Benjamin Stocum was reported to Waco PD as a missing person on Dec. 31, said the department. According to Waco PD, Stocum had lived in Waco until early December of 2022, and was...
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named as lone finalist to serve school district near Waco
Midway ISD, which is near Waco, named Allen as its lone finalist for the next superintendent, which will likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD, according to a press release from Marble Falls.
Waco moms look to reunite missing Jessie doll with its owner
WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24. The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.
Mexia man loses everything in Christmas Eve fire, family tries to help from afar
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The New Year may mean starting fresh for new goals and resolutions, but a Mexia man is starting over this year in a much more literal sense after losing almost everything from a devastating fire. Jerry Mason’s renovated home went up in flames on Christmas Eve....
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Remaining work on I-35 underpasses slated to wrap up by spring
The rebuilt portion of Interstate 35 that separates downtown Waco and Baylor University has been open for months, but one underpass remains closed to traffic, and work remains on other crossings. The underpass at 11th and 12th streets remains closed. Traffic and pedestrians can cross at University Parks Drive and...
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
Homeowners want DAs to be more aggressive prosecuting accused contractors
OAKWOOD, Texas (KBTX) -A Leon County Family is seeking justice and accountability after losing more than $270,000 after they say a contractor left their home unfinished. Mark and Jeanie Haas hired Luis Carrillo, owner of LC Custom Homes in Buffalo, to build their dream home in the fall of 2021.
Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023
Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
Waco surgeons return after saving lives in Ukraine
WACO, Texas — Two Waco surgeons are back in the U.S. after they saved a number of lives in war-torn Ukraine, according to Baylor Scott and White Health (BSW). "Dr. David McCall and Dr. Freeland Ackley went above and beyond the call of duty as surgeons—all the way to war-torn Ukraine to lend their expertise and help save lives," BSW wrote in a Facebook post.
Freestone County 4-H
Freestone County 4-H Subhead team headed to state News Staff Thu, 12/29/2022 - 16:46 Image Freestone County 4-H Body Ava Thompson, Ellie Grissett, Cole Coufal, and Monty Morgan with the Freestone County 4-H took second place at the District 8 Quiz Bowl and now advance to the state competition.
Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
Multiple agencies rescue man pinned under construction equipment in Hill County
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple agencies in Hill County responded to a man who was trapped under a piece of construction equipment, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. It happened in the 200 block of county road 1369, outside of Osceola at 4:38 in the afternoon.’. Hill...
Suspect wanted for shooting 2 officers in Brazos Co. taken into custody: Police
The suspect wanted for shooting two law enforcement officers in Brazos County has been taken into custody, police said. Both remain in critical condition at a local hospital.
