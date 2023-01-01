ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million

9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach to vote on regulation of hookah lounge hours

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Commissioners in Daytona Beach will vote today on an ordinance that will decide what time hookah lounges in the city would close. Right now businesses are allowed to stay open as late as they want as long as they don’t serve alcohol. The second...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Orlando Airport Transportation CHANGE That Could Impact Your Next Disney World Trip

If you’re using the Sunshine Flyer transportation service soon, you need to know this update!. Walt Disney World has a lot of moving parts in 2023. With the new nighttime shows in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, Disney is expected to be pretty busy this year. If you’re one of the people traveling in for all of the festivities, you probably need to know this new update from Sunshine Flyer!
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

ROUNDUP: New bars and restaurants that opened in 2022

Here at Bungalower, we regularly cover the “Comings and Goings” of local businesses in our coverage area in downtown Orlando and Winter Park’s “bungalow neighborhoods” and 2022 kept us pretty busy. In fact, there were too many new openings to share in detail so below you’ll find links to 13 of the most recent openings followed by headlines to the rest, dating back to the beginning of the year.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Complimentary Annual Passholder Lanyard Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort

Starting today through February 3, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort is offering a complimentary annual passholder lanyard to annual passholders. The colorful lanyard of red, yellow, green, and blue has “UAOP” and “Passholder” on both sides of the strap. A plastic case, for your annual pass and any other small documents, hangs from a metal hook.
ORLANDO, FL
lacademie.com

17 Best Mexican Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023

This post will list the best Mexican restaurants in Orlando, FL. Therefore, please focus on reading it to the end if you are looking for a wonderful eatery for the next party. I believe you can find your favorite choice. Traditional Mexican cuisine is loved by many diners worldwide, so...
ORLANDO, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Millenia | Shopping mall in Orlando, Florida

If you want to go shopping in luxury stores in Orlando, this is your place. Less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios and the Orlando International Premium Outlets, is The Mall at Millenia with more than 150 stores, which for many is the best mall in Orlando. Several of its stores are quite expensive but there are a wide variety of prices and it is worth visiting. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's department stores where you can buy several of the best fashion brands. The most exclusive fashion brands are present in this mall including the French Hermès and Louis Vuitton as well as PRADA, Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Burberry.
ORLANDO, FL
lacademie.com

13 Best Restaurants In Cocoa Beach, FL, You Will Love 2023

Many people ask me about the best restaurants in Cocoa Beach, FL, so I have this article to introduce them to the names of outstanding eateries on this beautiful beach. If you are looking for them, focus on reading this post. Cocoa Beach is known as the quintessential beach town...
COCOA BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

TerraCap Management Sells 196,000 Square Foot Flex Office Park in Orlando

TerraCap Management LLC, a privately held investment firm with its headquarters in Naples, Florida, announced the sale of Orlando International Business Center in Orlando. Orlando International Business Center (OIBC) is comprised of six single-story flex/industrial buildings totaling 196,000 square feet. “OIBC is the second Orlando flex/industrial property we have exited...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange Drop returns to Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence

ORLANDO, Fla. - After the coronavirus pandemic and construction canceled the party at downtown Orlando's orange drop for two years in a row, large crowds are expected to be back on Church Street for New Year's Eve. "We’re super proud of it," said Peter Ghalam from Church Street Entertainment. We’ve...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night while dozens of people were on the ride, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped in one of the 20 pods of the ride. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
MELBOURNE, FL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Smoking Areas Reduced to Just One Location Per Theme Park at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is closing most of their designated smoking areas in their theme parks. This seems to be the first step to eventually making the parks smoking-free. There will now be only one smoking location in each Universal Orlando Resort theme park. In Universal Studios Florida, the smoking area is in Gramercy Park, in front of Revenge of the Mummy. In Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the smoking area is in front of the lagoon in the Port of Entry land.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy