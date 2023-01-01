If you want to go shopping in luxury stores in Orlando, this is your place. Less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios and the Orlando International Premium Outlets, is The Mall at Millenia with more than 150 stores, which for many is the best mall in Orlando. Several of its stores are quite expensive but there are a wide variety of prices and it is worth visiting. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's department stores where you can buy several of the best fashion brands. The most exclusive fashion brands are present in this mall including the French Hermès and Louis Vuitton as well as PRADA, Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Burberry.

