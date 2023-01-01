Read full article on original website
Anti-Semitic slogan projected on busy street in downtown Orlando on New Year's Eve
The phrase has been publicly displayed in Orlando before.
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
WESH
Daytona Beach to vote on regulation of hookah lounge hours
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Commissioners in Daytona Beach will vote today on an ordinance that will decide what time hookah lounges in the city would close. Right now businesses are allowed to stay open as late as they want as long as they don’t serve alcohol. The second...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Orlando Airport Transportation CHANGE That Could Impact Your Next Disney World Trip
If you’re using the Sunshine Flyer transportation service soon, you need to know this update!. Walt Disney World has a lot of moving parts in 2023. With the new nighttime shows in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, Disney is expected to be pretty busy this year. If you’re one of the people traveling in for all of the festivities, you probably need to know this new update from Sunshine Flyer!
bungalower
ROUNDUP: New bars and restaurants that opened in 2022
Here at Bungalower, we regularly cover the “Comings and Goings” of local businesses in our coverage area in downtown Orlando and Winter Park’s “bungalow neighborhoods” and 2022 kept us pretty busy. In fact, there were too many new openings to share in detail so below you’ll find links to 13 of the most recent openings followed by headlines to the rest, dating back to the beginning of the year.
WDW News Today
New Complimentary Annual Passholder Lanyard Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
Starting today through February 3, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort is offering a complimentary annual passholder lanyard to annual passholders. The colorful lanyard of red, yellow, green, and blue has “UAOP” and “Passholder” on both sides of the strap. A plastic case, for your annual pass and any other small documents, hangs from a metal hook.
lacademie.com
17 Best Mexican Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
This post will list the best Mexican restaurants in Orlando, FL. Therefore, please focus on reading it to the end if you are looking for a wonderful eatery for the next party. I believe you can find your favorite choice. Traditional Mexican cuisine is loved by many diners worldwide, so...
WESH
Orlando mayor, police respond to anti-Semitic messages projected on downtown building
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hateful messages targeting the Jewish community were projected onto a building in Downtown Orlando. It happened during New Year's Eve celebrations at the top of a building on West Central Boulevard. One message read, "Honk if you hate the Jews." Leaders across Central Florida's Jewish community...
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the cooler weather at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie... The post 40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Millenia | Shopping mall in Orlando, Florida
If you want to go shopping in luxury stores in Orlando, this is your place. Less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios and the Orlando International Premium Outlets, is The Mall at Millenia with more than 150 stores, which for many is the best mall in Orlando. Several of its stores are quite expensive but there are a wide variety of prices and it is worth visiting. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's department stores where you can buy several of the best fashion brands. The most exclusive fashion brands are present in this mall including the French Hermès and Louis Vuitton as well as PRADA, Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Burberry.
WESH
Drone video shows rescue of 60 riders from The Wheel at ICON Park
ORLANDO, Fla. — A drone video from Orange County Fire and Rescue shows 60 people being rescued from The Wheel at ICON Park as a power outage caused sparks to fly from the ride. The ride is under investigation afterdozens of people were trapped on New Year's Eve. The...
lacademie.com
13 Best Restaurants In Cocoa Beach, FL, You Will Love 2023
Many people ask me about the best restaurants in Cocoa Beach, FL, so I have this article to introduce them to the names of outstanding eateries on this beautiful beach. If you are looking for them, focus on reading this post. Cocoa Beach is known as the quintessential beach town...
westorlandonews.com
TerraCap Management Sells 196,000 Square Foot Flex Office Park in Orlando
TerraCap Management LLC, a privately held investment firm with its headquarters in Naples, Florida, announced the sale of Orlando International Business Center in Orlando. Orlando International Business Center (OIBC) is comprised of six single-story flex/industrial buildings totaling 196,000 square feet. “OIBC is the second Orlando flex/industrial property we have exited...
Bay News 9
Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
fox35orlando.com
Orange Drop returns to Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence
ORLANDO, Fla. - After the coronavirus pandemic and construction canceled the party at downtown Orlando's orange drop for two years in a row, large crowds are expected to be back on Church Street for New Year's Eve. "We’re super proud of it," said Peter Ghalam from Church Street Entertainment. We’ve...
fox35orlando.com
The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, dozens of people rescued from ride, official says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The iconic Ferris wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lost power Saturday night while dozens of people were on the ride, FOX 35 has learned. Around 6:20 p.m., Orange County Fire Rescue said they received a report of a power failure at The Wheel. Crews said they rescued 62 people who were trapped in one of the 20 pods of the ride. There were 20 pods occupied on the ride during the incident.
click orlando
1 dead after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree Friday in Melbourne, according to police. Melbourne police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Post Road, west of Wickham Road. [TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What...
Orlando International Airport in final stretch of busy holiday travel season
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday travel season is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slow day at airports in Central Florida. Monday is expected to be the busiest day of the travel period for Orlando International Airport. The airport is expecting more than...
fox35orlando.com
Armed suspect in ski mask robs Orlando auto parts store; search underway, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a person they said robbed an Advance Auto Parts store with a firearm and wearing a ski mask, triggering a massive police response on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the store on W. Church Street and John Young Parkway where the suspect...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Smoking Areas Reduced to Just One Location Per Theme Park at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando Resort is closing most of their designated smoking areas in their theme parks. This seems to be the first step to eventually making the parks smoking-free. There will now be only one smoking location in each Universal Orlando Resort theme park. In Universal Studios Florida, the smoking area is in Gramercy Park, in front of Revenge of the Mummy. In Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the smoking area is in front of the lagoon in the Port of Entry land.
