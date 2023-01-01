Read full article on original website
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Birth control for rats? Arizona company develops liquid solutionBrenna TempleArizona State
Return of Popular Restaurant Now DelayedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Eye on Valley Business: Lisa’s Writing ServicesSuzy Jacobson CherryScottsdale, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger by ex-boyfriend, police say
Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while in the drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant in Phoenix on Jan. 3. The victim was inside her car near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect shot her in the hip. She's expected to be OK.
AZFamily
Wrong-way drunk driver was over 2x legal limit before deadly Scottsdale crash, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is accused of driving drunk, causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her husband as they were on their way to a friend’s house in Scottsdale last week. On Dec. 30, just after 7 p.m., police began receiving calls...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert canceled for Valley man after he was found dead
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday afternoon after a man was found dead in Maricopa County, authorities said. Emidio Espericueta Gurrola, 77, was last seen near 11th Street and McDowell Road in October, the Phoenix Police Department said. Gurrola had a medical condition that caused him to...
ABC 15 News
Woman shot at fast food restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — A woman was shot at a Phoenix fast food restaurant Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at a Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. According to Phoenix police, when officers arrived on scene they located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot...
AZFamily
Police: Man claimed girlfriend attacked him with sword before deadly stabbing in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after reportedly claiming he stabbed his girlfriend during a fight after she came at him with a sword in their Phoenix home, but police say the evidence at the scene does not match his story. On Dec. 30, officers responded to...
AZFamily
Phoenix police identify man killed in I-10 shooting on New Year’s Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the man who died after two people were shot along Interstate 10 in Phoenix early New Year’s Day. Officers were initially called out to a shooting near 32nd Street and University Drive around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday. When they arrived, they soon learned that two men had been shot while they were driving along I-10 near 24th Street. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Leon Greer, was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim was driven by an unknown person to an area hospital. Police say the second victim was in the passenger seat when the shooting happened.
fox10phoenix.com
Weather a factor in west Phoenix crash that left woman dead, children injured: police
PHOENIX - Police say weather is believed to be a factor in a three-car crash in west Phoenix that left a woman dead and two children injured. According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 1 near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers...
Man fatally shot after allegedly lunging toward Phoenix police with knife
PHOENIX — A man was fatally shot after he allegedly lunged toward police with a knife in Phoenix Tuesday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road around 10:30 a.m. when officers responded to the area for a report of a residential burglary, the Phoenix Police Department said at a press conference.
KTAR.com
Man arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine found during traffic stop
PHOENIX — A man was arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine were found in his car during a recent traffic stop. Eric Leon, 36, was pulled over for speeding on the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway near 40th Street in Phoenix at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, according to police.
AZFamily
Officers shoot man with scissors in south Phoenix
Officers shoot man with scissors in south Phoenix
AZFamily
‘Shots fired’ call ends with suspect crashing into power box in Fountain Hills, MCSO says
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bizarre incident in Fountain Hills early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded just before 4 a.m. to shots fired call near El Pueblo and Grande boulevards, not far from Fountain Hills Park. Authorities soon learned that someone in a car was following another vehicle and shooting at them. After a short time, deputies found the suspect, who again tried to flee from the scene but crashed into a power box.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect in Phoenix party shooting that injured 9 still not found
Neighbors say Auto Pilots clothing store is where the shooting happened and that dozens were at the party when gunfire erupted. “About 15 to 20 gunshots, sounded like at least two different firearms,” says nearby business owner Chris Gallo.
KTAR.com
1 dead, another injured after shooting on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was killed and another is injured after a suspect shot at their vehicle on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to the scene near University Drive and the I-10 and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
fox10phoenix.com
Man killed, another injured after being shot in Phoenix while driving on I-10
PHOENIX - A man was killed and another was badly hurt after being shot while driving on I-10 in Phoenix, the police department said on New Year's Day. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near I-10 and University Drive. When they got there, they found two men who had been shot.
Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old
MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department. In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.
AZFamily
Surprise family remembers grandfather hit, killed on New Year's night
Surprise family remembers grandfather hit, killed on New Year's night
KGUN 9
Driver arrested after crash at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police arrested a man who allegedly crashed his car New Year's Eve into the doors of a Sky Harbor International Airport terminal. KPNX-TV in Phoenix reports the incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday after the driver swerved off the roadway for an unknown reason. The...
AZFamily
Mother accused of driving drunk with 2 children in the backseat in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother is accused of driving drunk with her two kids in the backseat in Peoria over the holiday weekend. On Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m., police say 34-year-old Ashley Ana Reyes pulled into a gas station near 91st and Northern avenues. She reportedly had her 11-year-old and 14-year-old in the backseat. Court documents say police found a half-empty bottle of Hennesey in the center console. Reyes’ breath reportedly smelled like alcohol, and she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
Man dies in New Year’s car crash involving alleged drunk driver
PHOENIX — A man died early Sunday after a woman impaired at almost three times the legal limit caused multiple vehicle accidents in Surprise, authorities said. Chalsey Brown, 29, was arrested and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on numerous charges, including manslaughter and DUI over .150, the Surprise Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR News
