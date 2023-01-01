Read full article on original website
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
Hundreds of homeless displaced after San Diego River flooding, GoFundMe started to help replace items
A homeless advocate has set up a GoFundMe page in order to help unhoused individuals that lost their belongings from the rising river levels.
Feeding San Diego’s urgent need for volunteers | Here’s how you can help
SAN DIEGO — While the holidays are over, the need for volunteers is growing at Feeding San Diego. The organization reports that they benefited from thousands of volunteers over the holiday season, but the number of volunteers has dropped in the new year. Feeding San Diego says their need...
San Marcos woman’s home floods after heavy rain
The heavy rain this week has had quite the impact on communities throughout San Diego, including in San Marcos, where one woman’s entire home flooded.
kusi.com
The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Community in Oceanside, California
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego. The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm
San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm. Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:. Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in...
Rain to continue this week in San Diego County
Don't put away that winter storm gear just yet as more precipitation is expected to make its way to San Diego County this week.
Number of people hospitalized with COVID in San Diego County doubles since Thanksgiving
The number of hospitalized COVID patients has climbed throughout the holiday season, and with end-of-year travel and new Omicron subvariants taking hold in San Diego County, experts worry the trend could continue. As of Dec. 28, nearly 480 confirmed and suspected COVID patients were hospitalized – more than double the...
NBC San Diego
Meet Mila: First Baby Born in 2023 in San Diego
At the stroke of midnight, a nurse gave birth to what is believed to be the first 2023 baby born in San Diego. Baby Mila was born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital to Dulce Robles and Michael Koesterer, according to Jennifer Chatfield, Director of Internal & External Communications at Sharp HealthCare.
kusi.com
Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
pacificsandiego.com
Cali Breakfast opens in downtown San Diego
Cali Breakfast, a new café serving Latin American and California breakfast dishes with a cocktail program, opened in November in the historic El Cortez building in downtown San Diego. Cali Breakfast is both child- and pet-friendly. The menu at Cali Breakfast combines various breakfast and brunch options, including lobster...
Body Found on I-5 Freeway On-Ramp in Middletown Near San Diego Airport
A body turned up Tuesday on a freeway entrance near San Diego International Airport. The discovery on the on-ramp from Hancock Street to southbound Interstate 5 in the Middletown area was reported shortly after 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The identity of the dead person, described only...
escondidograpevine.com
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
San Diego Channel
La Jolla teenager starts non-profit to help homeless children
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans frequently walk past people living on the streets. We’ve gotten used to it. But 16-year-old Kate Wharton grew up in Texas, and says she’s never seen so many people without homes. "It wasn’t normal for me," Wharton said. "I guess if...
Road closures across San Diego County
The San Diego Department of Public Works announced several road closures due to flooding and downed trees due to weather conditions.
New bike lanes on Convoy Street in San Diego will replace 300 parking spaces, receive mixed reaction
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego has its sights set on Convoy Street for the next round of bike lanes, as part of its goal to make the area more conducive to walking and biking. “There’s really no space for bikes on Convoy,” said cyclist, Allen Beach,...
Class-action lawsuit filed in San Diego against Southwest Airlines
A proposed class-action lawsuit was filed against Southwest Airlines on behalf of two San Diego County residents whose flights were canceled during the airline’s scheduling system meltdown over the holidays.
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
City Offices and Libraries Closed Monday, But Trash Pickup Continues as Scheduled
San Diego government offices and city libraries will be closed on Monday to observe the New Year’s Day holiday, but curbside trash collection will continue as scheduled. The city’s Environmental Services Department said trash, recyclables and yard waste pickup will all be collected. The Miramar landfill and recycling center will be open during normal hours for residents dropping off trash.
