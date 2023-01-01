SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are asking the public for help in searching for a missing 22-year-old man.

George B. Moreno was last seen leaving his home early Saturday morning. He was wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants and riding a white cruiser style bicycle.

Police say he is known to frequent North Salinas.

Anyone with information should call police at 831-758-7321, or call 911.

Police: Salinas man with cognitive challenges missing