Police: Salinas man with cognitive challenges missing

Salinas, CA

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are asking the public for help in searching for a missing 22-year-old man.

George B. Moreno was last seen leaving his home early Saturday morning. He was wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants and riding a white cruiser style bicycle.

Police say he is known to frequent North Salinas.

Anyone with information should call police at 831-758-7321, or call 911.

