Austin, TX

CBS Austin

St. David's HealthCare welcomes the first baby born in the new year

AUSTIN, Texas — St. David's HealtchCare proudly welcomed the first baby born in their hospital this year. Gianna Muhimbare was born weighing eight pounds and four ounces at 12:29 a.m. at the St. David's South Austin Medical Center. The newborn's mother Raissa Muhimbare is grateful for her new daughter.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location

New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austinite Larron Ables competes on new season of the hit CBS series "Tough As Nails"

The hit show "Tough As Nails" returns tonight on CBS Austin with an exciting 2-hour episode. 12 competitors are back to test their strength, life skills, and mental toughness and one of them is from Austin! Austinite Larron Ables joined Trevor Scott to chat about this exciting season and the skillset he is bringing to the competition.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Kyle welcomes the new year with a 5K Run and Polar Bear Splash

KYLE, Texas — On Sunday, Jan. 1, the city of Kyle hosted a 5K Run and Polar Bear Splash events for families. There was a 5K run for those who wanted to start their new years resolutions early. The run was called 'For the Love of Go Resolution Run.' This exercise event happened at 9:00 in the morning, before the splash event and included swag for those who purchased them.
KYLE, TX
CBS Austin

Shooting in East Austin brings attention to nearby historic park area

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police have provided an update on the shooting that took place in East Austin early Tuesday morning. APD’s Corporal Destiny Silva says the shooting started out as a large house party, which took a violent turn. In total, five people were arrested and nine firearms were seized on scene.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX
tctmd.com

Priya Kothapalli, MD

Priya Kothapalli, MD, is a coronary and structural heart disease fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, where she also completed her general cardiology training and served as the inaugural fellow for both programs. A second-generation interventional cardiologist, Kothapalli grew up with the field, eagerly accompanying her father to the.
AUSTIN, TX

