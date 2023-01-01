Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
CBS Austin
St. David's HealthCare welcomes the first baby born in the new year
AUSTIN, Texas — St. David's HealtchCare proudly welcomed the first baby born in their hospital this year. Gianna Muhimbare was born weighing eight pounds and four ounces at 12:29 a.m. at the St. David's South Austin Medical Center. The newborn's mother Raissa Muhimbare is grateful for her new daughter.
CBS Austin
Casa de Luz Mbira music ceremony offers Austinites a cultural experience
AUSTIN, Texas — Musician Joel Laviolette made an appearance and lead a mbira ceremony on New Years Day, Jan. 1, at Casa de Luz. This event was located at 1701 Toomey Rd, Austin, TX 78704 and went on from 5 to 7 p.m. The mbira is a traditional instrument...
San Marcos LGBTQ+ bar Stonewall Warehouse abruptly closed on New Year's Day
Employees started a GoFundMe account to raise money after the sudden closure.
CBS Austin
Motivational speaker Mindy Henderson shares a productive way to approach 2023 goals
As central Texans transition into 2023 with new goals, one thing to keep in mind is to not be so hard on yourselves. So for today's Morning Motivation, speaker, author, and podcaster, Mindy Henderson offers up some effective ways to get the results you want. Follow us on Instagram and...
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
CBS Austin
For "Dry January" tips to wellness guides, check out the latest issue of Austin Monthly!
We welcomed 2023 over the weekend, and with a fresh new year ahead of us, you might be thinking of setting some wellness goals. If so, it's the perfect time to grab the latest edition of Austin Monthly! Executive Editor, Madeline Hollern, joined Trevor Scott to tell us about this issue's featured stories for the new year.
brownwoodnews.com
Maxfield’s decision to leave Bangs for Austin’s Brentwood Christian came down to family
BANGS – After seven football seasons in Brown County – two at Brownwood and the last five at Bangs – Kyle Maxfield is moving on as he has accepted the head football coach and athletic director position at Brentwood Christian in Austin. “It’s always tough to leave...
‘Just take it one day at a time’: Austin family loses nearly everything in apartment flood
An Austin family is left with nearly nothing after their apartment flooded from a pipe bursting above their unit.
Why Black people are leaving Austin, new efforts bringing culture to retain professionals
Austin is diverse in a lot of ways but lacks black professionals.
CBS Austin
Austinite Larron Ables competes on new season of the hit CBS series "Tough As Nails"
The hit show "Tough As Nails" returns tonight on CBS Austin with an exciting 2-hour episode. 12 competitors are back to test their strength, life skills, and mental toughness and one of them is from Austin! Austinite Larron Ables joined Trevor Scott to chat about this exciting season and the skillset he is bringing to the competition.
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana elementary school heightens security after child taken from playground
AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at a Southern Indiana elementary school after a student was abducted Monday. In the letter, administrators of Austin Elementary School said a woman came onto the school’s playground and left with a student. The administration, a...
CBS Austin
City of Kyle welcomes the new year with a 5K Run and Polar Bear Splash
KYLE, Texas — On Sunday, Jan. 1, the city of Kyle hosted a 5K Run and Polar Bear Splash events for families. There was a 5K run for those who wanted to start their new years resolutions early. The run was called 'For the Love of Go Resolution Run.' This exercise event happened at 9:00 in the morning, before the splash event and included swag for those who purchased them.
CBS Austin
Shooting in East Austin brings attention to nearby historic park area
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police have provided an update on the shooting that took place in East Austin early Tuesday morning. APD’s Corporal Destiny Silva says the shooting started out as a large house party, which took a violent turn. In total, five people were arrested and nine firearms were seized on scene.
austin.com
Flashy New Austin Nightclub Superstition Opens In Old La Bare Location
Abandoned for over a decade, the former location of male strip club La Bare finally has a new tenant! Austin nightclub Superstition opens just in time for 2023 – and some well known DJs will be pumping up the crowd. The 12,000 square foot nightclub is located at 110...
fox7austin.com
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Sweet, smiley Moira Rose!
It's our first Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday of 2023! Juan Negrette is here from Austin Pets Alive! to introduce us to Moira Rose who is a total sweetheart and whose new year’s resolution is to find the perfect home for 2023. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
South Congress Books ‘priced out,’ announces relocation to old Austin neighborhood
Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March.
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
tctmd.com
Priya Kothapalli, MD
Priya Kothapalli, MD, is a coronary and structural heart disease fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, where she also completed her general cardiology training and served as the inaugural fellow for both programs. A second-generation interventional cardiologist, Kothapalli grew up with the field, eagerly accompanying her father to the.
Comments / 0