KYLE, Texas — On Sunday, Jan. 1, the city of Kyle hosted a 5K Run and Polar Bear Splash events for families. There was a 5K run for those who wanted to start their new years resolutions early. The run was called 'For the Love of Go Resolution Run.' This exercise event happened at 9:00 in the morning, before the splash event and included swag for those who purchased them.

KYLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO