Dodgers Rumors: Insider Opines Trevor Bauer Less Than Welcome in LA Clubhouse

In reality, no one knows what players are thinking at the moment.

The Dodgers are coming up on a decision and deadline that comes with high scrutiny with whatever decision they make. By January 6, the club needs to decide whether to add pitcher Trevor Bauer back to the 40 man roster or release him and eat the remainder of his salary.

Bauer was recently reinstated from the restricted list after a 324 game suspension was reduced to 194 by an independent arbitrator. He was suspended by MLB for, in the league's view, violating the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Bauer and his representatives have maintained that he did no such thing.

With the news, MLB insiders have spent the time since the announcement speculating on what play the Dodgers will take. And, beyond that, Jon Heyman of the New York Post has also recently taken into account the thinking of Bauer's potential teammates . Heyman shared that some players on the Dodgers might not quite want the pitcher back with the team.

The Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer after his ban was reduced by 130 games and he became eligible for the 2023 season. Word is folks in their clubhouse would prefer he’d be elsewhere.

Soon after Bauer was initially placed on administrative leave in July of 2021, the LA Times reported a similar sentiment. Then it was said that the allegations had turned Bauer into a "pariah in his own clubhouse" . Of course, the make up of the team is much different now than it was then.

Heyman is among those who believe the Dodgers are primed to release Bauer and cut their losses. Bill Shaikin of the LA Times recently told DodgersNation.com that he agrees that there's a chance he does pitcher for the team .

...They want to review all their options, take their time and consider everything they might possibly do. ... “Do I think there’s a chance? Yes, because they haven’t released him at this point, right?

The Dodgers have until Friday to mull over all possibilities.