Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Related
Cheese Louise Opens New Location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Not only does it taste delicious and go with countless dishes, but according to some studies, it supposedly activates the same parts of the brain as hard drugs do. Regardless of how factual that is, it may as well be true for this writer. Now, a restaurant devoted to all...
manchesterinklink.com
See clearly at Nashua’s Spyglass Brewing
In a past life — OK, just earlier in this one — I worked as a software engineer, where frequent job changes were the rule. I quickly learned that when one door closes, another opens. After one employer closed their local office, I found a new job where my manager was a Hollis, NH, native named John Wagner. I would end up working for John at several companies.
manchesterinklink.com
Meet Joe Dakin NH Artist
Meet Joe Dakin, a NH Artist who is using his art to speak to the issues surrounding Climate Change. Joe and I first met at Manchester’s First Mural Festival last year. He expressed a strong interest in helping present opportunities for emerging artists to be seen. In fact, he specifically “wished there was a platform like The Inkubator and InkLink’s Arts and Culture section when he was still in school.”
New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022
New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest-earning store in the United States, according to WMUR. It beat out over 4,000 other franchises for the honor.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
No Tipping: Just Burgers, Fries, And Livable Wage At New North Shore Eatery
A new restaurant promises to not just take care of their customers, but also their staff, resulting in a different approach to dining that means customers are not expected to tip. The Cormorant is located on Merrimac Street in Newburyport in the building where permanently-closed Mama Dukes ope…
WMUR.com
'Dad we are finally #1': Manchester Dairy Queen finishes 2022 as top-selling store in America
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, but only one can finish 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. And that location is in Manchester. The location on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest earning store in all of America. Manchester had...
manchesterinklink.com
Welcom to Cat Alley Cafe: Artist’s creation inspires brand refresh with artful focus at Bookery’s cafe
MANCHESTER, NH – Tulip Hospitality owner and operator Tom Puskarich’s latest venture has a new name and new look. Formerly known as Café at Bookery, the rebranded Cat Alley Cafe inside the downtown bookstore is inspired by Brooke Van Gurp, Cat Alley muralist and longtime employee of Restoration Café – and now operations manager at Cat Alley Cafe.
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire, is a Real Town
My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986, and it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
manchesterinklink.com
Issue without many Solutions: Homelessness in Manchester
New Year’s is a time that many people celebrate new beginnings and look forward to what the next twelve months will bring. New Year’s is a time when many people make resolutions or set goals for the upcoming year and when gym memberships spike. In honor of the...
Officials investigating fire at six-story mill in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ma. — Officials are investigating after a fire at a six-story mill in Lawrence Monday night. According to fire officials at the scene, the building is a very large, old structure. Crews were able to successfully navigate the building and put out the flames. The cause of the...
WMUR.com
Freezin' for a Reason starts 2023 with fresh start
HAMPTON, N.H. — After a break due to COVID-19, the annual Freezin’ for a Reason Plunge was back in Hampton. Chucky Rosa jumps into the ocean twice a day, every day, but Sunday, he had 150 to 200 people do it in 44-degree water. The reason for this...
Chestnut Street Bridge in Dover, New Hampshire, to Close Tuesday for Rehab
The five month closure of the Chestnut Street Bridge in Dover for a rehabilitation project begins Tuesday. All motor traffic will be detoured from the 47-year-old bridge over the Cochco River as a $2.1 million project scheduled to last until Friday, May 19, gets underway. Alternatives for traffic are Washington Street, Third and Fourth Streets, Central Avenue, and Main Street.
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
Asst. youth hockey coach fired after throwing opposing player onto the ice at tournament in NH
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Tama Parsons is the head coach of a local youth hockey team based in Haverhill called “Fully Loaded.” She was horrified when one of her players was thrown down to the ice during a Winter Classic tournament game in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday.
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
First baby born at South Shore Hospital shares Jan. 1 birthday with grandparents
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Little Amina holds the record as First Baby born at South Shore Hospital in 2023. She also has something in common with her paternal grandparents, both of whom also share Jan. 1 birthdays, hospital officials said. Baby girl Amina was born to mother Morgan Lavange and...
Boston-Born Barbara Walters and Her Family Had Some Notable New England Roots
“Trailblazing,” “pioneer” and “hero” are words that have been used to describe journalism icon who passed away this weekend at age 93. However, one descriptive term may have been lost among all the others used to describe the first female host of the “Today” show: “New Englander.”
Comments / 0