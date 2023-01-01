ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

See clearly at Nashua’s Spyglass Brewing

In a past life — OK, just earlier in this one — I worked as a software engineer, where frequent job changes were the rule. I quickly learned that when one door closes, another opens. After one employer closed their local office, I found a new job where my manager was a Hollis, NH, native named John Wagner. I would end up working for John at several companies.
NASHUA, NH
Meet Joe Dakin NH Artist

Meet Joe Dakin, a NH Artist who is using his art to speak to the issues surrounding Climate Change. Joe and I first met at Manchester’s First Mural Festival last year. He expressed a strong interest in helping present opportunities for emerging artists to be seen. In fact, he specifically “wished there was a platform like The Inkubator and InkLink’s Arts and Culture section when he was still in school.”
MANCHESTER, NH
Welcom to Cat Alley Cafe: Artist’s creation inspires brand refresh with artful focus at Bookery’s cafe

MANCHESTER, NH – Tulip Hospitality owner and operator Tom Puskarich’s latest venture has a new name and new look. Formerly known as Café at Bookery, the rebranded Cat Alley Cafe inside the downtown bookstore is inspired by Brooke Van Gurp, Cat Alley muralist and longtime employee of Restoration Café – and now operations manager at Cat Alley Cafe.
MANCHESTER, NH
I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire, is a Real Town

My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986, and it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
NEWINGTON, NH
Issue without many Solutions: Homelessness in Manchester

New Year’s is a time that many people celebrate new beginnings and look forward to what the next twelve months will bring. New Year’s is a time when many people make resolutions or set goals for the upcoming year and when gym memberships spike. In honor of the...
MANCHESTER, NH
Freezin' for a Reason starts 2023 with fresh start

HAMPTON, N.H. — After a break due to COVID-19, the annual Freezin’ for a Reason Plunge was back in Hampton. Chucky Rosa jumps into the ocean twice a day, every day, but Sunday, he had 150 to 200 people do it in 44-degree water. The reason for this...
HAMPTON, NH
Chestnut Street Bridge in Dover, New Hampshire, to Close Tuesday for Rehab

The five month closure of the Chestnut Street Bridge in Dover for a rehabilitation project begins Tuesday. All motor traffic will be detoured from the 47-year-old bridge over the Cochco River as a $2.1 million project scheduled to last until Friday, May 19, gets underway. Alternatives for traffic are Washington Street, Third and Fourth Streets, Central Avenue, and Main Street.
DOVER, NH
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway

Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
BOSTON, MA

