Crosby, TX

Crosby firework business robbed of inventory 2 days before New Years' Eve

By Jessica Willey via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Not the way you want to celebrate before New Year's Eve. A firework stand in Crosby fell victim to a burglary on Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a business stand at about 10:54 p.m.

Surveillance video from the stand captured multiple suspects driving to the stand and running out of the store.

According to a Facebook post, no employees were at the stand, and the store lost some of its inventory.

The stand owner said they will still intend to sell fireworks on New Year's Eve amid the burglary.

As they try to replace what they've lost, the proceeds will go toward helping veterans.

