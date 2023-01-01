Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Related
pix11.com
NYC Forecast: Near record warmth for early January
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A warm front lifting across the region brought some rain on Tuesday. Along with the warmer temperatures, areas of dense fog have developed in parts of New Jersey and may overspread to other parts of the region. On Wednesday, the persistent southerly flow may threaten...
Winter outlook 2023: What’s the latest forecast for NYC from January through March?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A warm start to the new year in New York may serve as a precursor to above-average temperatures through the end of winter. The National Weather Service’s seasonal outlook for January to March gives New York City between a 40% and 50% chance to see warmer-than-normal conditions, while northern and western parts of the state have a slightly smaller likelihood.
Periods of rain with mild temperatures for Tuesday in New York City
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says Tuesday will see rainy weather and mild temperatures.
pix11.com
Mild temperatures stick around to start workweek in NY, NJ
It was an unseasonably mild start to 2023 as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 50s across the five boroughs on Sunday. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 55 degrees, which is 14 degrees above average. It was the fifth day in a row in which highs were warmer than normal. In addition, a good deal of sunshine was seen, and winds were not very gusty.
NBC New York
66 in January? Central Park Ties Record High Set 73 Years Ago as Cold Front Looms
NYC weather stays unseasonably warm the next two days, with temperatures climbing to a record-tying 66 degrees in Central Park by midday. Showers are possible later. The risk of showers eases Friday as temperatures drop back to the 40s. Friday could see light snow accumulation in parts of the Hudson...
pix11.com
Milder temps sticking around in NY, NJ as work week starts
Folks should expect a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. A storm should make its way into the area for Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain that should clear during the evening hours. However, temps should remain in the 50s. Milder temps sticking...
pix11.com
Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years
A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn's small business, Lulu's Cuts and Toys. The owner said that big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years. A...
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
pix11.com
NYC construction worker survives 15-foot fall: officials
The worker slipped and fell off a ladder while performing waterproofing work inside a trench at a construction site near East 20th Street around 10:12 a.m., officials said. First responders transported the conscious worker to Bellevue Hospital for injuries to his leg and head, officials said. NYC construction worker survives...
Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate
Yeah, we'll pass on that.
3 people slashed in 3 hours in Times Square area
Three people were slashed in the Times Square area early Tuesday, police said. Two of the slashings happened within 10 minutes of each other, but police don’t believe the three assaults are connected.
pix11.com
NYC's permanent outdoor dining plans remain uncertain
This year was supposed to have begun with a permanent plan for outdoor and curbside dining in the city, but no plan has been announced three days into the new year. NYC’s permanent outdoor dining plans remain uncertain. This year was supposed to have begun with a permanent plan...
Landscaping removed from NYC’s Riverside Park
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — City parks are popular places during every season. Improvement and rehabilitation projects are in the works as visitors look to spring. Some neighbors have noticed a project in a section of Riverside Park. Therese McNally has been visiting her local park for decades. Over New Year’s weekend, she says she noticed landscaping, […]
NY1
MTA: No 7 line service for six weekends, starting in February
Feb. 11 - Feb. 12. Free shuttle buses will be provided to customers in lieu of subway service — in Queens between the Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations, and in Manhattan between the Times Square and 34th Street-Hudson Yards stations. Additional weekend service changes are expected later...
Tenants frustrated after gushing water floods into Brooklyn apartments
In the fire stairs, a waterfall cascaded down all four floors, eventually infiltrating all 10 apartments in Brooklyn.
Closures and schedule changes across NYC for New Year's Day observed
MTA buses will be operating on a Saturday schedule and subways on a Sunday schedule.
pix11.com
Senior editor shares delicious mocktails to try for Dry January
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For those partaking in Dry January, there’s a wide variety of mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks to try. Dry January is a practice of abstaining from alcohol for a whole month, either in an effort to cut back or start the new year with a clean slate.
As pandemic wanes, subway cars remain half-empty
This week, New York subway officials grabbed a woman passing the turnstiles at the 161st St.-Yankee Stadium station and announced she had won a prize for being their billionth passenger of 2022. That sounds like a lot of passengers, until you consider that the New York City Subway carried 1.7 billion riders in pre-pandemic 2019. …
Report: NY cities among worst in the nation for poverty and homelessness
(The Center Square) – A recent study looking at U.S. cities with the most economically at-risk residents, found some areas of concern for New Yorkers. While no Empire State city finished among the top 20 neediest in the WalletHub report, there were categories they ranked the worst. For example,...
New York Harbor, once an open sewer, is now teeming with life.
Summary : Congress overrode President Nixon's veto of the Clean Water Act fifty years ago. At the time, New York City was dumping millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Hudson River every day. The act is one of the most revolutionary pieces of environmental legislation ever passed.
Comments / 0