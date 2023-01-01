It was an unseasonably mild start to 2023 as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 50s across the five boroughs on Sunday. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 55 degrees, which is 14 degrees above average. It was the fifth day in a row in which highs were warmer than normal. In addition, a good deal of sunshine was seen, and winds were not very gusty.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO