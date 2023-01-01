ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: Near record warmth for early January

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A warm front lifting across the region brought some rain on Tuesday. Along with the warmer temperatures, areas of dense fog have developed in parts of New Jersey and may overspread to other parts of the region. On Wednesday, the persistent southerly flow may threaten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Winter outlook 2023: What’s the latest forecast for NYC from January through March?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A warm start to the new year in New York may serve as a precursor to above-average temperatures through the end of winter. The National Weather Service’s seasonal outlook for January to March gives New York City between a 40% and 50% chance to see warmer-than-normal conditions, while northern and western parts of the state have a slightly smaller likelihood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Mild temperatures stick around to start workweek in NY, NJ

It was an unseasonably mild start to 2023 as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 50s across the five boroughs on Sunday. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 55 degrees, which is 14 degrees above average. It was the fifth day in a row in which highs were warmer than normal. In addition, a good deal of sunshine was seen, and winds were not very gusty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Milder temps sticking around in NY, NJ as work week starts

Folks should expect a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. A storm should make its way into the area for Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain that should clear during the evening hours. However, temps should remain in the 50s. Milder temps sticking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years

A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn's small business, Lulu's Cuts and Toys. The owner said that big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years. A...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

NYC construction worker survives 15-foot fall: officials

The worker slipped and fell off a ladder while performing waterproofing work inside a trench at a construction site near East 20th Street around 10:12 a.m., officials said. First responders transported the conscious worker to Bellevue Hospital for injuries to his leg and head, officials said. NYC construction worker survives...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC's permanent outdoor dining plans remain uncertain

This year was supposed to have begun with a permanent plan for outdoor and curbside dining in the city, but no plan has been announced three days into the new year. NYC’s permanent outdoor dining plans remain uncertain. This year was supposed to have begun with a permanent plan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Landscaping removed from NYC’s Riverside Park

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — City parks are popular places during every season. Improvement and rehabilitation projects are in the works as visitors look to spring. Some neighbors have noticed a project in a section of Riverside Park. Therese McNally has been visiting her local park for decades. Over New Year’s weekend, she says she noticed landscaping, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

MTA: No 7 line service for six weekends, starting in February

Feb. 11 - Feb. 12. Free shuttle buses will be provided to customers in lieu of subway service — in Queens between the Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations, and in Manhattan between the Times Square and 34th Street-Hudson Yards stations. Additional weekend service changes are expected later...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

As pandemic wanes, subway cars remain half-empty

This week, New York subway officials grabbed a woman passing the turnstiles at the 161st St.-Yankee Stadium station and announced she had won a prize for being their billionth passenger of 2022.   That sounds like a lot of passengers, until you consider that the New York City Subway carried 1.7 billion riders in pre-pandemic 2019. …
NEW YORK CITY, NY

