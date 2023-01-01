ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGO

Cruise ships save dozens of migrants near Florida Keys

Two cruise lines rescued two dozen people on small boats on Monday, cruise officials told ABC News. Staff on the Fort Lauderdale-bound Celebrity Beyond ship rescued 19 people from a boat Monday and provided them food, shelter and medical services, the ship's Capt. Kate McCue said in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy