Manatee County water customers may see effects as crews repair water main

Manatee County water customers may see discolored water coming from their taps or experience a drop in water pressure because of emergency repairs being done to a water main, government officials said Saturday.

Utilities crews are working with a contractor to repair a leaking pipe in a main transmission line near the Manatee County water treatment plant, the government said in a news release. While the repairs are going on, customers may experience problems, especially if they are north of the Manatee River.

The news release noted that the discolored water is still safe to drink. No service disruptions are anticipated, but the county said residents would be notified if service interruptions were required. Anyone experiencing a service disruption was asked to call 311 to alert the county.

The county said repairs were expected to be completed by the end of the day Sunday. They describe the leak as occurring in a section of the water line from the 1970s on a prestressed concrete cylinder pipe that is an integral part of the water delivery system and would need to be isolated to be repaired fully. To allow the emergency repairs to begin, crews closed valves around the leak.