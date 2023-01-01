ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're definitely the hunters': Texas opens Big 12 play with a blowout of Kansas State

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
More than nine months ago, Texas won the Big 12 women's basketball championship.

But don't tell the Longhorns that.

On Saturday afternoon, Rori Harmon flirted with a triple-double as Texas ended the calendar year with an 87-41 home rout of Kansas State. The 46-point win bested an 89-49 trouncing of TCU in 1995 for Texas' most lopsided conference-opening victory ever, either in the Big 12 or the Southwest Conference.

The game was UT's first against a Big 12 opponent since the Longhorns beat Baylor in the conference championship game last March. Texas, however, finished in third place in the Big 12 standings last season, so Shay Holle said the team is still viewing itself as the hunters, not the hunted.

"We're definitely the hunters," Holle said. "That's always going to be our mentality no matter what the ranking is or whatever's coming. That's always going to be what we want to do."

Texas (10-4, 1-0 Big 12) built a 39-19 halftime lead powered by Harmon, who had four points, six assists and seven rebounds and drew three charges. Forward DeYona Gaston contributed eight points and grabbed four rebounds. Holle came off the bench and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Gaston, Harmon and Holle all started in the Big 12 championship game. Since forward Aaliyah Moore is out for the season with a knee injury, those three players are Texas' only active ties to that championship run.

"It's way closer (at halftime) if Shay Holle isn't playing for the University of Texas," Longhorns coach Vic Schaefer said. "She really carried us when we were really struggling to score, so I'm proud of her."

Harmon finished with a career-high 13 assists. She scored 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Harmon also had eight rebounds, but the 5-foot-6 point guard grabbed only one board in the second half.

Texas has not had a triple-double performance since Ashleigh Fontenette accomplished the feat in 2010. Earlier in the week, Harmon had 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds during a 26-minute outing against Texas A&M-Commerce.

"I think there's no other person on the team we would want to set the tone," Holle said. "It's really nice. We always know what we're getting out of Rori. She's going to go 110%, she's going to play hard, so you don't have to worry about that."

Kansas State (11-3, 0-1) never got closer than 20 points in the second half. The Wildcats were playing without senior guard Gabby Gregory, an Oklahoma transfer whose average of 21 points per game was leading the conference. Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie said Gregory was sidelined by a lower leg injury.

"I think where it hurts us, when things snowballed on us, we just didn't have an answer, and things just kept getting worse and worse," Mittie said. "We played good enough defense to be in this thing. We got turnovers; we got some things that were really good, but we struggled all day long (on offense)."

All 10 of Texas' active players scored. That included former walk-on Anissa Gutierrez, who sent the UT bench and an announced Moody Center crowd of 5,126 into a frenzy after she turned a fourth-quarter steal into a fast-break basket.

Defensively, Texas limited the Wildcats to 28.9% shooting. Kansas State's 41 points were the fewest scored against UT by a Big 12 opponent since 2018.

The Longhorns have won seven games in a row.

"We actually came into this game and said we really don't need to lose anymore," Harmon said. "That's what we said, like we don't need to do that. If we do our job, everybody does their job, we should be fine."

Notes: Taylor Jones (lower body) missed her eighth straight game, but Schaefer said Texas might receive good news about the junior forward next week. ... Schaefer was assessed a technical foul for arguing about a foul called on guard Shaylee Gonzales. ... Sonya Morris knocked down five straight 3-pointers in the second half.

