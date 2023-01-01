BEST OF 2022

Our annual top stories list from the world of local sports features many successes and some not-so-successful tales, and 2022 is no different.

Still, there was much to celebrate in our piece of the world.

The Idaho Press staff of sports editor Greg Lee, assistant editor John Wustrow, Boise State beat writer Jordan Kaye and columnist Mike Prater collaborated to come up with the following top-10 list.

Here’s hoping 2023 will be loaded with happy endings.

Idaho Steelheads open 2022-23 season fast.

And there doesn’t appear to be anything that will slow them down. Through Friday, the Steelheads were an ECHL-best 24-3-0-1 with 49 points.

They launched a six-game road trip with wins Wednesday and Friday at Utah, extending their franchise-best winning streak to 10.

Idaho coach Everett Sheen was asked recently if he saw this start to the season coming. His short answer was no. But he’s not surprised. The Steelheads made offseason moves to shore up some liabilities in a year that saw the longest active playoff streak in North American professional sports snapped last spring at 22 years.

Boise girls cross country wins again.

There was some doubt at the midway point of the season if the Brave could extend their State 5A championship win streak to five when they slipped to third at the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational in late September.

Making things look even more problematic was the loss of standout runner Sammy Smith, who left the team to play in the FIFA U-17 World Cup soccer tournament. There was a chance she could return in time for the state meet in late October, but it wasn’t guaranteed.

As it turned out Smith returned two days before state. With no training for a month, Smith joined the Brave for state, and everything came together for Boise.

Led by a season-best performance from Allie Bruce, Boise ran away from the field, winning by 30 points. Boise placed four runners in the top 10.

“They were so gritty and and ran with passion,” Boise coach Aaron Olswanger said after the meet.

Olswanger said every state title is a great experience, but took particular joy with this one.

“This one is special,” Olswanger said. “I think the last four years we were far and away the favorites. We have had a ton of freshmen contribute this year and we graduated some really good seniors last year. For this to turn out the way it did means the world to me. This was the hardest of the five for sure. I can’t even fathom that right now. It’s unbelievable. I’m so happy.”

8. Idaho Steelheads miss playoffs. For the first time in more than two decades, the Steelheads missed the playoffs last spring. The longest active playoff streak in North American professional sports ended at 22.

The Steelheads were still in the playoff chase up until the last weekend of the regular season before falling short.

Unlike most professional sports teams, minor league teams usually don’t bring back the same team. In the Steelheads case, they needed to make changes. And they did — which speaks to the start they’ve had in the 2022-23 season. They overhauled the roster, typical of minor league teams. Just six players on the opening-day roster were with the Steelheads to start 2021-21.

Many new faces continue to play key roles this season.

7. Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier quits, enters transfer portal.

Three days after one of the worst losses in school history — 27-10 defeat to UTEP — Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier left school and entered the transfer portal. He has yet to announce where he plans to play next year.

Since Bachmeier left after the fourth game, he maintains two years of college eligibility if he so chooses.

The 2022 season began with high hopes for the fourth-year quarterback. But he struggled mightily in a season-opening loss at Oregon State and things just went downhill from there, culminating in a 27-10 loss at UTEP.

6. Owyhee boys basketball caps storybook season.

Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber in the 1988 film Die Hard. Pearl Jam’s highly acclaimed 1991 album, Ten. The 2021-22 Owyhee boys basketball team.

The Storm added their name into the category of masterpiece debuts on March 5 by beating Centennial 50-43 to win the 5A state title in their first year of existence.

“This is starting what this program is all about,” said senior Jack Payne, who came over to Owyhee from Boise High. “We won districts, and there’s a curse, so they say. But there’s no curse here, I guess, and there’s not going to be a curse for a long time, I think.”

Owyhee (24-3) was the first high school basketball team to win a state title in its first season since the Lake City girls basketball team did so in 1995.

5. College of Idaho men’s basketball has season to remember.

College of Idaho’s main strategy was to lock down teams during the season.

Unfortunately for the Yotes, they ran up against a defense that was able to figure out their offense as well. College of Idaho turned the ball over 20 times in an NAIA quarterfinal matchup and Loyola (Louisiana) was able to score 32 points off of those, as the Wolf Pack surged late to come away with a 60-53 win on March 19 to move on to the semifinals.

“It’s a little disappointing, we had them where we wanted them with two minutes to go,” Derek Wadsworth, who had 11 points for the Yotes, said at the time. “The ball just didn’t bounce our way there. But we’re proud of ourselves, we accomplished a lot. We had the most wins in C of I history, an Elite Eight appearance, won our conference. We did a lot of good stuff.”

The loss ended another strong season by the Yotes (32-5), who further cemented their status as a perennial national title contender. They surpassed three former Yotes teams that finished the season with 31 wins, including the 1996 national title team. They won the Cascade Conference regular season and tournament titles and won the right to host the first two rounds of the NAIA Tournament, a first in program history. For the fourth time since 2015, they advanced to the National Quarterfinals.

4. Tim Plough fired, Dirk Koetter hired.

After the most embarrassing loss of his tenure, Boise State football coach Andy Avalos decided a massive offensive overhaul was necessary for the Broncos to move past their 27-10 loss at UTEP in late September.

Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough, replacing him with former Boise State and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter, who has worked as an offensive analyst with BSU this season.

“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program,” Avalos said in a statement at the time. “Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them.

“Tim is a good football coach and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future.”

Plough released a statement on his Twitter account following his dismissal.

“I want to thank Coach Avalos for providing me the opportunity to work at Boise State. Boise State is a special place with special people. I truly wish we were able to accomplish more as an offensive unit, and I take full responsibility for any of the issues we’ve had offensively. I love Coach Koetter and will be forever grateful for him. I wish him the best of luck in taking over. He is a brilliant offensive mind, and has an amazing group of young men to work with. Go Broncos.”

After BSU’s 2-2 start, the Broncos finished 10-4 with a win over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl.

3. The emergence of young Taylen Green.

After Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier abruptly left school, the starting job fell to the redshirt freshman from Texas. He more than proved himself the final three months of the season.

It culminated in a 35-32 win over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl. Green was named the game’s offensive MVP.

The Broncos struggled in the first half. But things came together masterfully in the final two quarters.

“We were just beating ourselves up. We were pressing,” Green said. “We just told ourselves, stay calm and do what we do.”

Green helped the Broncos to 22 third-quarter points, running a dozen times for 119 yards and a pair of scores.

2. Boise State men’s basketball earns NCAA Tournament berth.

Almost 12,000 fans packed ExtraMile Arena, paying not for admission to a basketball game but rather a cover charge to a party, a celebration, a coronation of perhaps the best basketball team in Boise State history.

They roared when Emmanuel Akot drilled a no-doubter from deep for the game’s first points. They began to shake the arena’s foundation when Nevada called a late timeout and Tyson Degenhart waved his arms for the millionth time this season. They broke out in hysteria when the buzzer sounded on BSU’s 73-67 win over Nevada, a blue sea spilling onto the court like Kool-Aid on a countertop.

And as the confetti touched Earth and the white “Champions” shirts were thrown on and the ladder for the net cutting was in place, the blue and orange supporters clapped as Leon Rice accepted the Mountain West trophy.

“That’s something we talked about on my official (visit), winning championships,” said Degenhart. “To bring that to him is really special to me.”

The man criticized by so many for a poor March resume held hardware on the first day of college basketball’s biggest month, delivering Boise State its first outright regular-season championship since Chris Childs led the Broncos to the 1988 Big Sky title.

The Broncos added the Mountain West Tournament title to their resume and a trip to the NCAA Tournament, concluding a trifecta of monumental proportions.

1. Boise State football rebounds from difficult start.

They were 2-2 coming off an embarrassing 27-10 loss at UTEP.

The rest of the Broncos’ 2022 regular-season schedule still included some stiff challenges. The question was whether the Broncos could bounce back.

They did. They finished Mountain West play undefeated before losing to Fresno State in the conference championship game. But the Broncos still could reach 10 victories with a win in a bowl game.

They accepted an invitation to the Frisco Bowl, where they faced off against North Texas.

The game in many ways was a microcosm of the season. The Broncos got off to a horrible start, but managed a second half comeback for a 35-32 victory to finish the second season under coach Andy Avalos at 10-4.

It was a much improved year after a 7-5 start under Avalos.

NOTE: This isn’t an honorable mention list — the sports editor doesn’t believe in those — but here are the best of the rest in 2022: Meridian wrestling wins second straight State 5A title; College of Idaho football captures share of fourth straight league title but misses playoffs; former Mountain View standout Darian White, playing at Montana State, is named MVP of the Big Sky Tournament; and Timberline girls basketball captures the State 5A title.