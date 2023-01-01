ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Steelers considering adding Hall-of-Famer’s son ahead of playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed alive in the playoff hunt and are now looking into adding the son of a Hall-of-Famer ahead of the postseason. Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked completely toast in terms of their playoff chances. But as Mike Tomlin looks to avoid the first season of his career in which his team would finish below .500, he’s still on track to avoid that. More importantly, if he does, the Steelers also have a chance at a postseason berth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Latest Dolphins QB update isn’t good news for Steelers fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers need the Miami Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to have a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins received a good health update on one of their quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite starting the season 2-6, have a chance at making the playoffs in Week 18, something that seemed unfeasible. All they need to do is to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots to lose.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Former Patriots Super Bowl champ comes to defense of Mac Jones after Boomer Esiason attack

While Patriots QB Mac Jones has been under fire for dirty play in recent weeks, Boomer Esiason doesn’t like his…body language?. Mac Jones has been through a lot this year, and it doesn’t help that Matt Patricia is his offensive coordinator. Jones has taken a major step back from his rookie campaign, in which now-Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was the OC.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

