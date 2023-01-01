ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

3 takeaways from No. 2 Basha's gritty overtime win at No. 5 Boulder Creek basketball

Chandler Basha took Anthem Boulder Creek's best shot and prevailed 70-61 in overtime Tuesday night in a battle of two of The Arizona Republic's top five ranked high school boys basketball teams. The No. 2-ranked Bears (19-0) trailed much of the first half before taking over the game in the third quarter. But No. 5 Boulder Creek continued to persevere and erased an eight-point deficit, despite not having star point guard Rowan McKenzie, who was out with...
ANTHEM, AZ
chatsports.com

Washington men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction

Arizona is back home for its first full weekend of Pac-12 play, hosting the Washington schools at McKale Center. First up for the Wildcats is Washington, a program that was picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings. To better understand the Huskies (9-6, 1-3) we reached out to Tom Adamski of SB Nation sister site UW Dawg Pound.
TUCSON, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Area teams provided plenty of memorable moments in 2022

The Mohave High School boys varsity soccer team went 6-0 for the month, beating every one of their opponents by at least two goals — including two shutouts, 8-0 against Flagstaff High and 4-0 against Coconino High. MHS' girls soccer team experienced its first losses of a season that...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
FOX Sports

Washington State faces Arizona State on 4-game road skid

Washington State Cougars (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington State travels to Arizona State looking to break its four-game road slide. The Sun Devils have gone 6-1 at home. Arizona State is third in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 35.6 rebounds. Warren...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Super Bowl expected to boost business in the Valley

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl is now just 40 days away, and the festivities will be in Glendale, downtown Phoenix, and all across the Valley. It's expected to boost tourism and local businesses after tumultuous years for the industry, where restaurants and small businesses struggled through a pandemic, essentially non-existent tourism and inflation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fontana Herald News

Fohi basketball men take second place in Kiwanis Tournament

The Fontana High School basketball men turned in a fine performance in the Kiwanis Tournament during the winter break and took home the second-place trophy. The Steelers, who are 10-6 overall, won three straight games in the tourney before losing a heartbreaker to Eisenhower, 49-46, in the championship contest. Three...
FONTANA, CA

