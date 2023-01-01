Read full article on original website
Related
3 takeaways from No. 2 Basha's gritty overtime win at No. 5 Boulder Creek basketball
Chandler Basha took Anthem Boulder Creek's best shot and prevailed 70-61 in overtime Tuesday night in a battle of two of The Arizona Republic's top five ranked high school boys basketball teams. The No. 2-ranked Bears (19-0) trailed much of the first half before taking over the game in the third quarter. But No. 5 Boulder Creek continued to persevere and erased an eight-point deficit, despite not having star point guard Rowan McKenzie, who was out with...
Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Arizona High School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week?
Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Arizona High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 26-Jan. 1 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a ...
chatsports.com
Washington men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction
Arizona is back home for its first full weekend of Pac-12 play, hosting the Washington schools at McKale Center. First up for the Wildcats is Washington, a program that was picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings. To better understand the Huskies (9-6, 1-3) we reached out to Tom Adamski of SB Nation sister site UW Dawg Pound.
Mohave Daily News
Area teams provided plenty of memorable moments in 2022
The Mohave High School boys varsity soccer team went 6-0 for the month, beating every one of their opponents by at least two goals — including two shutouts, 8-0 against Flagstaff High and 4-0 against Coconino High. MHS' girls soccer team experienced its first losses of a season that...
SBLive's California Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings: After dust settles, Centennial still No. 1
The week after Christmas always reveals much. This season was no exception. Results at three major events — The Les Schwab Invitational, Torrey Pines Holiday Classic and The Classic at Damien — matched most of the Top 25 teams. Here's how it all shakes out heading into league ...
Saguaro High School looking internally and out-of-state for next football coach
Scottsdale Saguaro begins its first round of interviews Wednesday for its next head football coach. According to a source, two of the candidates will come from inside and others are coming from outside of Arizona. ...
FOX Sports
Washington State faces Arizona State on 4-game road skid
Washington State Cougars (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington State travels to Arizona State looking to break its four-game road slide. The Sun Devils have gone 6-1 at home. Arizona State is third in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 35.6 rebounds. Warren...
ASU football transfer list: Linebacker Connor Soelle enters portal
The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. Linebacker Connor Soelle announced on Monday he is the latest Sun Devil to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student with two years of eligibility remaining.
Super Bowl expected to boost business in the Valley
PHOENIX — The Super Bowl is now just 40 days away, and the festivities will be in Glendale, downtown Phoenix, and all across the Valley. It's expected to boost tourism and local businesses after tumultuous years for the industry, where restaurants and small businesses struggled through a pandemic, essentially non-existent tourism and inflation.
Fontana Herald News
Fohi basketball men take second place in Kiwanis Tournament
The Fontana High School basketball men turned in a fine performance in the Kiwanis Tournament during the winter break and took home the second-place trophy. The Steelers, who are 10-6 overall, won three straight games in the tourney before losing a heartbreaker to Eisenhower, 49-46, in the championship contest. Three...
