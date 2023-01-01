Chandler Basha took Anthem Boulder Creek's best shot and prevailed 70-61 in overtime Tuesday night in a battle of two of The Arizona Republic's top five ranked high school boys basketball teams. The No. 2-ranked Bears (19-0) trailed much of the first half before taking over the game in the third quarter. But No. 5 Boulder Creek continued to persevere and erased an eight-point deficit, despite not having star point guard Rowan McKenzie, who was out with...

ANTHEM, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO