ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OHP Completes Training Requirements In Governor's 'Secure Oklahoma Schools' Order

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uzvb_0jzvhpZ400

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order in June, making sure law enforcement officials are prepared to take down any threat. This is to be completed by 2023.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they are in compliance with the Governor's Secure Oklahoma Schools order. They said all troopers have received the most up-to-date training for responding to an active shooter situation.

Trooper Eric Foster said when an active shooter call comes over the radio, it's all hands-on deck.

“We respond all together at the same time,” Foster said.

It doesn't matter if it's a hospital, a mall or a school, OHP said they're on the scene in any part of the state.

“Out in a rural area, very rarely are you going to have one trooper with 10 other troopers there. You're going to have one trooper, one deputy, one municipal police officer, an off-duty guy you're going to have a lot of guys there and gals there all responding together, so we need to know how to act together,” Foster said.

Following the tragic shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Governor Stitt issued an order called "Secure Oklahoma Schools", requiring all troopers get the latest training. The order states, “Children deserve to be safe in school. School personnel deserve to be safe in school,”

“We are in every school. We are in every county. Our children go to school there and our grandchildren go to school there, our wives, husbands all are involved in these school systems, so we have a vested interest to be there,” Foster said.

Troopers have also been training with agencies at schools throughout the state.

“Now in the state of Oklahoma, we're all trained the same, we all move the same, we all respond the same,” Foster said.

The order also required every school district to implement a Rave Panic Button. This is a school safety app to keep students safe during an emergency. OHP said right now they're testing that system.

Comments / 2

Related
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Is Prosecuting Pregnant Women for Using Medical Marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Service Oklahoma Now Administering Vehicle Registrations, Renewals

Service Oklahoma is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals, a responsibility formerly held by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Service Oklahoma offers six online services including help with disability placard applications, license renewals and updating addresses. For more information, click here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma a new district attorney

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A new top prosecutor is officially in charge in Northeast Oklahoma. Douglas Pewitt was sworn in as the new district attorney for Ottawa and Delaware counties this afternoon. He said it’s important to include as much of the community as possible in the ceremony because...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Choctaw Nation launches new campaign focusing on the ‘Choctaw Proud’

DURANT – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”. This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond. With...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma

MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Let’s Discuss Common Sense Gun Control & Gun Free Zones in 2023

It's said repeatedly, ad nauseam. "What we need is common-sense gun control." This seems to be the single biggest talking point and catchphrase uttered countless times by politicians, the media, and celebrities whenever a mass shooting or really any time tragic gun-related violence occurs. So what exactly does this mean? More importantly, would it make an impact and create a safer more secure country and citizenship?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Law Enforcement Sees Uptick In Drug DUI Cases

This time of year, law enforcement is always working to crack down on drinking and driving. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had checkpoints set up across the state on New Year's weekend to ensure people are staying safe on the roads during the holidays. But they tell News 9 they're seeing an increase of people driving under the influence of more than just alcohol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

McCall elected to historic fourth term as House Speaker

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term Tuesday, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history. “It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

8 New Laws Go Into Effect Across Oklahoma

Eight new state laws go into effect today in Oklahoma covering a wide rage of topics such as taxation, voter registration and state transparency. Municipal courts must now report criminal history information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation due to House Bill 3066. House Bill 3365 now allows for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Red Cross Preparing For Year Ahead

The American Red Cross is looking to start the new year with more support after dealing with a challenging 2022. Some of those challenges included several hurricanes, major fires and tornadoes right here in Oklahoma. 2022 was also the first time a blood crisis was declared, with less than a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy