New changes to FOID card renewals
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There are new changes to Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police (ISP) will automatically renew a person’s FOID card if they have submitted a full set of fingerprints to the ISP. This new change went into effect...
Illinois Minimum wage increased to $13 per hour
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Nearly 200 new laws went into effect on Jan. 1., one of them being an increase to the state’s minimum wage. On Jan 1. the minimum wage in Illinois increased to $13 per hour. This is all part of a series of increases made...
Lincoln Library announced its winter reading program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library just announced its winter reading program. Tuesday's program is for teens and adults only and is called Resolve to Read and it is on the floor. Participants can come and write out their reading goals on an empty calendar. Once you have...
Whitmer says gun reform will be top priority in her 2nd term
LANSING, Mich. (WEYI) — For the past few years, Democrats in Michigan have pushed for gun reform in the state. Multiple bills have stalled, but now for the first time in decades, that could all change. For the first time since 1984, Democrats have control of the House, Senate...
A day for the record books
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday has been a record-breaking day with unseasonably warm Spring-like temperatures. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the low to mid-60s smashing many existing records. Lincoln climbed to 66, breaking the old record of 65, while Decatur set a new record with a high of 64,...
Gas prices up in Illinois according to GasBuddy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The price of gas has increased in Illinois according to Gasbuddy. The average price of gas in Illinois has risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week k, averaging $3.24 per gallon. Prices in Illinois are 40.5 cents per gallon lower than a month...
The first baby delivered in 2023 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital delivered the first baby of the New Year in Springfield, Ill. in 2023. Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd, 6lbs, 3oz, and 19 inches, was born at 1:53 a.m. on January 1st. Oliver’s parents, Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd are from Litchfield,...
Bishop Paprocki release statement in response to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois issued the following statement in response to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:. “Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was an authentic example of faithfulness to God and Catholicism, living and preaching the Gospel message...
Stove being left on caused apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave on Tuesday. Officials say the cause of the fire was a stove top being left on. The fire was contained in the kitchen. The American Red Cross is...
January dedicated as firefighter cancer awareness month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — January is dedicated to firefighter cancer awareness month. Officials say occupational cancer is now the leading cause of death among firefighters – surpassing heart disease. During Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network...
UIS hosting art gallery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery is presenting “A tax on a bag and other landscapes,” a solo exhibition presenting new paintings and sculpture works by Chicago-based artist Frances Lee. The exhibition will open on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and will...
Police: Man arrested for aggravated battery to pregnant woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery to a pregnant woman. The Decatur Police Department says a woman and her boyfriend, Andre M. Evans, 51, got into a non-verbal argument. We're told Evans shoved her against a table and the wall...
