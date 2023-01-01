Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:
4-5-3-5-9
(four, five, three, five, nine)
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:
4-5-3-5-9
(four, five, three, five, nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0