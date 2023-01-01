ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:

2-5-4-9

(two, five, four, nine)

Cars 108

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland board OKs stadium lease for Baltimore Ravens

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland board approved a lease extension on Wednesday for the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium through 2037, with two, five-year options to extend. The Board of Public Works voted for the lease extension on Wednesday for at least 15 years and potentially up to 25 total years. Last year, lawmakers approved a measure with incentives for the NFL team to renew or extend its lease and remain in Baltimore. The measure authorized the Maryland Stadium Authority to borrow up to $1.2 billion that could be used for improvements between the Ravens’ home stadium, as well as Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home to the Baltimore Orioles baseball team. Each facility could get up to $600 million, under the bill.
BALTIMORE, MD
103.3 WKFR

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?

People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Oregon judge extends ban on new gun law's background checks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow to gun control advocates when he put all other elements of the tough new law on hold, including a permit-to-purchase provision and a ban on high-capacity magazines. On Dec. 23, he heard oral arguments from Oregon on a motion to allow the law’s background check provision to take effect even while the constitutionality of the Measure 114′s other elements were decided by the courts. Under federal law, firearms dealers can sell guns without a completed background check if the check takes longer than three business days — a practice Oregon’s new law would end. The so-called “Charleston loophole” allowed a man in Charleston, South Carolina, to buy a gun in 2015 and kill nine Black parishioners at a church.
OREGON STATE
chevydetroit.com

Classic Steakhouses in the D

There is no shortage of steakhouses in Metro Detroit, nearly every city has a variation of one. But there’s something special about stepping inside a traditional steakhouse. Everything from the menu to the experience is meant to be top-tier, leaving you feeling like you just had the best meal of your entire life. If you’re into steakhouses, you have to make plans to have dinner at one of these incredible restaurants.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Former Wayne County employee pleads guilty to embezzling $1.7 million

Kevin Gunn, 64 of West Bloomfield, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in a case involving the misuse of over $1.7 million in Wayne County road division funds. Gunn, a former employee of the department, is charged with conspiring with colleague John Gibson, 54 of Detroit, to defraud the county of the taxpayer funds. The suspects solicited Wayne County vendors to make fraudulent purchases of 596 generators and other power equipment from local retailers on behalf of the...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
greenwichsentinel.com

Op-Ed: State Income Tax Exemption for retirees isn’t deserved

Why is there such support in the General Assembly for exempting retirement income from the state income tax?. Social Security and pension income is already exempt from the state income tax for single filers with incomes less than $75,000 and couples with incomes less than $100,000, and state Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, proposes to exempt [ITALICS] all [END ITALICS] retirement income.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the clemency petition. It says she suffers from depression and attempted suicide multiple times. The petition also includes reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

