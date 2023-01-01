ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures return for a few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cooler air will continue to slowly move into Southwest Louisiana. We may see some clouds move across SWLA during the day Wednesday and that could keep high in the upper 60s, if we see more sunshine we will climb to near 70 degrees. Rain is not expected from the clouds, so you can leave the umbrella at home. The rest of the week looks nice with lots of sunshine and cool temperatures. Friday morning will be the coolest with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Severe weather possible Tuesday across Gulf Coast

Severe thunderstorms are likely to occur Tuesday across parts of the central Gulf Coast states into the Tennessee Valley. Tornadoes, scattered damaging winds, and large hail will all be possible, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. The greatest severe thunderstorm risk is expected from Southeast Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Widespread showers, thunderstorms in Monday’s forecast

A warm front that moved into the region Saturday afternoon is priming the area for a cold front developing in the Pacific Northwest. Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the cold front — while not actually bringing colder temperatures to the area — will instead cause widespread showers and thunderstorms.
LOUISIANA STATE
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
96.5 KVKI

Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms

The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy