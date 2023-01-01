Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures return for a few days
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cooler air will continue to slowly move into Southwest Louisiana. We may see some clouds move across SWLA during the day Wednesday and that could keep high in the upper 60s, if we see more sunshine we will climb to near 70 degrees. Rain is not expected from the clouds, so you can leave the umbrella at home. The rest of the week looks nice with lots of sunshine and cool temperatures. Friday morning will be the coolest with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
theadvocate.com
Potentially severe storms could bring damaging winds, hail to Acadiana area Tuesday; see radar
The Acadiana area faces a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday, forecasters said. Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are forecast to develop throughout the morning ahead of a passing cold front. Flooding, wind, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible in the region, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by...
wgno.com
Severe weather possible Tuesday across Gulf Coast
Severe thunderstorms are likely to occur Tuesday across parts of the central Gulf Coast states into the Tennessee Valley. Tornadoes, scattered damaging winds, and large hail will all be possible, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. The greatest severe thunderstorm risk is expected from Southeast Louisiana...
Lake Charles American Press
Widespread showers, thunderstorms in Monday’s forecast
A warm front that moved into the region Saturday afternoon is priming the area for a cold front developing in the Pacific Northwest. Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the cold front — while not actually bringing colder temperatures to the area — will instead cause widespread showers and thunderstorms.
theadvocate.com
Tornado watch issued for Baton Rouge area as potentially severe weather rolls in; see radar
Potentially severe weather is expected to move across the Baton Rouge area beginning Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop around Baton Rouge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., becoming more severe into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans. Tornadoes, hail...
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms
The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
UPDATE: I-10 to remain shut down near Evangeline Thruway until at least Wednesday
According to Lafayette Police Department, I-10 Eastbound is currently shutdown near Evangeline Thruway.
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Cane farmers struggle to save crop after freezing temperatures
After December's arctic blast and with just more than two weeks left in the season, Acadiana's sugarcane farmers struggle to save their crop -- and it could cost you.
Several Vehicles in Louisiana Burn on Towing Trailer Traveling Down I-10 [VIDEO]
What a mess on I-10 in Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon. A listener (Jamie Holford) submitted this video to us and it shows several vehicles on fire, while still on a towing trailer. The video was reportedly shot from I-10 West, near the Laccassine Exit in south Louisiana. (Between Jennings and...
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
Two killed in early morning crash on US 61
Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a fatal two vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
Look: Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana got some help from a passing driver to deal with an unusual jaywalker -- an alligator in the middle of a highway.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Woman dies in St. Tammany fire on New Year's Day
The coroner has identified the woman who died in a fire early this morning. “A St. Tammany woman perished in an early-morning fire on New Year’s Day,” Spokesman James Hartman said in a news release. “Stacey Glass, 51, died at the scene.
Comments / 0