Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cooler air will continue to slowly move into Southwest Louisiana. We may see some clouds move across SWLA during the day Wednesday and that could keep high in the upper 60s, if we see more sunshine we will climb to near 70 degrees. Rain is not expected from the clouds, so you can leave the umbrella at home. The rest of the week looks nice with lots of sunshine and cool temperatures. Friday morning will be the coolest with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO