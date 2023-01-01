Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Wet, heavy snow slowly entering Northland
Tonight will be calm with a west wind becoming northeast after midnight. Portions of Pine, Burnett, Washburn, and Sawyer Counties may see light snow overnight, but we stay mostly dry until Tuesday morning. Snow will move in from the south starting at around 11 am Tuesday. It will reach the...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Gray today, snow arrives tomorrow
Areas of fog and freezing drizzle have brought patches of ice to Northland roads this morning. Fog gradually improves by the afternoon with cloudy skies lingering. Temps begin rather mild in upper teens to upper 20s, but highs will be in a similar range as temps hold rather steady today.
Minnesota Department Of Transportation Updates No Travel Advisory To Include 12 Counties
The winter storm that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for the Duluth area Tuesday afternoon is already wreaking havoc in other parts of the state. In fact, road conditions have deteriorated so badly that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an official No...
wdsm710.com
Snow Expected Into Wednesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Portions of the Northland are under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday afternoon through much of Wednesday. Southern St. Louis and all of Carlton Counties could see 3 to six inches of snow with gusty winds with a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.
Yes, winter is off to an especially snowy start; here's where we stand
ST PAUL, Minn. — Even before the first Minnesota snowstorm of the new year, this winter has already packed its share of surprises and above-average snow totals. By the end of December, many areas of Minnesota were already well over halfway to their average snow totals for an entire winter.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Travel deteriorates today
We continue to monitor a winter system that will impact the region beginning today and lasting through Wednesday. As of this morning, there has been a trend toward a more prolonged timeframe of snow and a slightly more northerly track, leading to higher numbers. A line from the Brainerd Lakes Area to Duluth remains on the northern edge of heavy snow potential, which is why the Winter Weather Advisory is in place along and south of this line. The Advisory starts at noon today and lasts until noon tomorrow.
WDIO-TV
Snow reports coming in
Tuesday’s evening commute became messy as snow edged into the Northland and continued through the overnight making for a snowcovered morning commute. Snow is expected to continue around and south of the Head of Lake Superior through Wednesday. Snow clears out from the northwest Wednesday night and Thursday. The...
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Winter storm likely this week
New Year’s Day will begin with patchy freezing fog in the morning. Once that clears, the rest of the day will be cloudy but calm. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the low thirties. We stay calm until Monday night. A strong storm will bring a wintry mix late...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Grant Humphrey
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for January 3rd, 2023: Grant Humphrey. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
WDIO-TV
2023 Homegrown Winter Fiasco January 14th
The Homegrown Music Festival’s annual Winter Fiasco is a free showcase of local rock and/or roll. This year’s event features 15 bands at five venues in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District. Ursa Minor Brewing (all ages) 7 to 7:45 p.m. – Slope City. 8 to 8:45...
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
boreal.org
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
Quinn Gorham - Northern News Now - December 29, 2022. A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm.
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Mirage, Northern Stars return to roots & relive childhood memories in outdoor battle
Saturday the Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth girls hockey teams entered their border town clash boasting the same 8-3-2 records. While the Mirage skated away with the 5-1 win the game, played on an outdoor rink, brought players and fans back to the roots of Northland hockey. Sometimes being able to relive...
boreal.org
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
WDIO-TV
Covid-19 in 2023
In 2020, most of us knew very little about the virus to become known as COVID-19. Now, as we enter 2023, that disease is known by most around the globe. So how will the pandemic be felt in 2023? This question in a lot of ways is impossible to answer, given a number of unknowns. We sat down with resident medical expert to the show, Dr. Dylan Wyatt of St. Luke’s hospital, to get his take on the matter.
trfradio.com
Injury Reported in Single Vehicle Accident Sunday
An Iron area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Saint Louis County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Renee Joan Brandt, (34) was injured when the southbound 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving went off a snow and ice covered roadway at Highway 53 and 9th Avenue West. According to the report the vehicle landed on its side. Brandt was taken to Virginia Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. She was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident reported just before 2pm.
Popular Sub Sandwich Shop Opening Second Duluth Location In Kenwood
Get ready to feast! A popular fast food chain is expanding with a new location in the Kenwood area of Duluth and it will be the second one in the area! 2023 is going to be an exciting year. I am all about the more options, the better when it...
northernnewsnow.com
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - DULUTH, MN. While many Northlanders may have still been out celebrating New Year’s Eve, two Hayward residents welcomed the first baby of the year at Essentia St. Mary’s just before 2 a.m. The baby boy belonging to Molly and Tommy Danczyk from...
WDIO-TV
Prep Girls Hockey: Proctor/Hermantown, Duluth Marshall extend win streaks at home
On Tuesday the Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall girl’s hockey teams extended their win streaks with victories at home. Proctor/Hermantown bested Moose Lake Area 7-1 for their third straight win. The loss marked just the Rebels second on the year. Duluth Marshall held off Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1-0 behind a goal Isla...
WDIO-TV
Affordable Duluth housing projects currently in the works for 2023
Housing is a significant issue, but recently the Housing and Redevelopment Authority are working on affordable Duluth housing projects. Currently 100 new housing units are coming to Duluth for low income families, those experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities. Jill Keppers the Executive Director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority further explained the upcoming affordable Duluth housing.
