Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Sabrina Ullman: Wet, heavy snow slowly entering Northland

Tonight will be calm with a west wind becoming northeast after midnight. Portions of Pine, Burnett, Washburn, and Sawyer Counties may see light snow overnight, but we stay mostly dry until Tuesday morning. Snow will move in from the south starting at around 11 am Tuesday. It will reach the...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Gray today, snow arrives tomorrow

Areas of fog and freezing drizzle have brought patches of ice to Northland roads this morning. Fog gradually improves by the afternoon with cloudy skies lingering. Temps begin rather mild in upper teens to upper 20s, but highs will be in a similar range as temps hold rather steady today.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
wdsm710.com

Snow Expected Into Wednesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Portions of the Northland are under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday afternoon through much of Wednesday. Southern St. Louis and all of Carlton Counties could see 3 to six inches of snow with gusty winds with a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Travel deteriorates today

We continue to monitor a winter system that will impact the region beginning today and lasting through Wednesday. As of this morning, there has been a trend toward a more prolonged timeframe of snow and a slightly more northerly track, leading to higher numbers. A line from the Brainerd Lakes Area to Duluth remains on the northern edge of heavy snow potential, which is why the Winter Weather Advisory is in place along and south of this line. The Advisory starts at noon today and lasts until noon tomorrow.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Snow reports coming in

Tuesday’s evening commute became messy as snow edged into the Northland and continued through the overnight making for a snowcovered morning commute. Snow is expected to continue around and south of the Head of Lake Superior through Wednesday. Snow clears out from the northwest Wednesday night and Thursday. The...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Sabrina Ullman: Winter storm likely this week

New Year’s Day will begin with patchy freezing fog in the morning. Once that clears, the rest of the day will be cloudy but calm. Afternoon highs will be mostly in the low thirties. We stay calm until Monday night. A strong storm will bring a wintry mix late...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Grant Humphrey

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for January 3rd, 2023: Grant Humphrey. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

2023 Homegrown Winter Fiasco January 14th

The Homegrown Music Festival’s annual Winter Fiasco is a free showcase of local rock and/or roll. This year’s event features 15 bands at five venues in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District. Ursa Minor Brewing (all ages) 7 to 7:45 p.m. – Slope City. 8 to 8:45...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Covid-19 in 2023

In 2020, most of us knew very little about the virus to become known as COVID-19. Now, as we enter 2023, that disease is known by most around the globe. So how will the pandemic be felt in 2023? This question in a lot of ways is impossible to answer, given a number of unknowns. We sat down with resident medical expert to the show, Dr. Dylan Wyatt of St. Luke’s hospital, to get his take on the matter.
DULUTH, MN
trfradio.com

Injury Reported in Single Vehicle Accident Sunday

An Iron area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Saint Louis County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Renee Joan Brandt, (34) was injured when the southbound 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving went off a snow and ice covered roadway at Highway 53 and 9th Avenue West. According to the report the vehicle landed on its side. Brandt was taken to Virginia Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. She was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident reported just before 2pm.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - DULUTH, MN. While many Northlanders may have still been out celebrating New Year’s Eve, two Hayward residents welcomed the first baby of the year at Essentia St. Mary’s just before 2 a.m. The baby boy belonging to Molly and Tommy Danczyk from...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Affordable Duluth housing projects currently in the works for 2023

Housing is a significant issue, but recently the Housing and Redevelopment Authority are working on affordable Duluth housing projects. Currently 100 new housing units are coming to Duluth for low income families, those experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities. Jill Keppers the Executive Director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority further explained the upcoming affordable Duluth housing.
DULUTH, MN

