ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Yoga class helping people reflect on 2022, enter 2023

By Amanda Brennan
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054VRL_0jzveJDt00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — As we enter the new year, Jennifer Gilliland, a personal trainer in Champaign with J. Gil Fitness, said she wants to help people feel refreshed and renewed, not only through exercise but also through yoga and healthy habits.

Saturday morning at her fitness studio, many gathered for a yoga class centered around reflection.

They started by thinking back on experiences and emotions in 2022, then shifted their focus to think about how they’re going to let go in 2023.

Champaign gym preparing for New Year’s rush of people

“A lot of times when you hang on to some of those things, especially if it’s a negative experience or negative emotion, health-wise, we’re all about health and wellness and when you’re hanging onto those things, sometimes it’s just hard to move onto other things or can actually have negative experiences and reactions with your health and wellness,” she said.

She said sometimes it’s best to go with the flow and think about your goals.

Start small, and think about how you’re going to accomplish what you set your mind to.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Community Counts: Sarah German & CureACC (Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma)

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — These days, it’s hard to find someone whose lives haven’t been touched by cancer in some way. Whether we’ve witnessed someone battling the disease, or personally experienced it. Either way, the toll it takes on those involved can be overwhelming. That’s why one Monticello High School senior has created a not-for-profit […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Champaign fitness center sees New Year’s resolution rush

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — They wanted a new year’s rush, and they got it. People flocked to a Champaign gym to start their year with health in mind. We talked to gym-goers about their goals and got some tips on how to reach them. “New Year’s everyone wants to change their lifestyle, like workout, be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign gym preparing for New Year’s rush of people

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Crunch Fitness in Champaign is preparing to see more people heading into the new year. It’s pretty common to hear people talking about their New Year’s resolutions at the end of December, and oftentimes, those resolutions revolve around health. Josh Noel, the general manager at Crunch, said the gym quiets down […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Culture Connection: Arcola bakery selling hundreds of Rosca de Reyes

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — For those who celebrate, Christmas, of course, marks the birth of Jesus, but the story does not stop there. The twelve days of Christmas ends with Three Kings Day, or the Epiphany. At Mexican bakery Panaderia Saldivar in Arcola, owners Sandra and Abued are getting ready for the big day. “It’s […]
ARCOLA, IL
WAND TV

Decatur family calls New Year's baby 'a blessing'

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Local parents started off their new year with a bundle of joy. Parents Tiffany King and Akim Thomas welcomed their New Year's baby, Amari Rashaad Thomas at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:46 a.m., New Year's Day. "He's just the cutest little thing. He's just so...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign man saved by a new liver, and adult swim team

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jonathan Hill in Champaign is lucky to be alive. He’s been fighting a blood disorder since he was born, and other complications along the way. Now, he’s doing better and getting back to what he loves.  He’s returning to the swimming pool, reigniting his passion for swim after being on the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Champaign women bond over unimaginable loss, live saving blood donation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two women have bonded over an unimaginable loss and how they’ve come through the pain. They met in a support group after they both lost their newborns to unforeseen complications during pregnancy and birth. They both were also given several blood products in the hospital that saved their lives. You can […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign business sees dip in holiday season sales

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Retail sales typically spike around the holidays. This year, one Champaign boutique saw the opposite. Donna Walthall, Apricot Lane’s owner, said sales were down this year compared to other holiday seasons. She thinks the winter storm just days before Christmas had an effect. Her daughter, Lindsey Murphy, is a manager at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Closing Time in Tampa

WCIA — In episode 168 on the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns recap the finale of the 2022 season for Illinois football. They talk the offensive struggles against Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl, new faces stepping up in the secondary, auditions for 2023, and more. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Closing-Time-in-Tampa-e1t13hl
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

“I survived thanks to donors”: More donors needed as blood drive wraps up

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week marks the annual Gift of Life blood drive. Organizers are thankful for all of those donors, but they still need more. All week people walked ImpactLife’s doors to give the gift of life. “It’s personal. It’s always personal,” said Teri McCarthy with ImpactLife. ImpactLife and WCIA3 paired up 8 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Christmas Card Lane winners announced

January 3, 2023 – The votes have been counted on the Decatur Area Arts Council Christmas Card Lane and they have announced the winners of their fifth annual competition. To see the entire gallery of cards, click here. In first place, the James Millikin Homestead Christmas Card. In second...
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal

A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Tuscola native encouraging blood donations with the help of RC cars

TUSCOLA, Ill., (WCIA) — Every time someone donates blood, that one pint can save up to three people. Adam Munds is one of them, saved by donors. He knows without someone spending two hours of their time donating platelets, his life would be very different. “Every day I think about the person that donated for […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Illini fans gather in Champaign for ReliaQuest Bowl

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fans across Central Illinois gathered in restaurants to watch the Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Unfortunately, the team fell short to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 19-10. Though it wasn’t the outcome they hoped for, fans were still excited to watch the team. “It’s...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Maroa houses damaged from tornado

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up.  “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again.   Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
MAROA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy