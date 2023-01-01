Yoga class helping people reflect on 2022, enter 2023

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — As we enter the new year, Jennifer Gilliland, a personal trainer in Champaign with J. Gil Fitness, said she wants to help people feel refreshed and renewed, not only through exercise but also through yoga and healthy habits.

Saturday morning at her fitness studio, many gathered for a yoga class centered around reflection.

They started by thinking back on experiences and emotions in 2022, then shifted their focus to think about how they’re going to let go in 2023.

“A lot of times when you hang on to some of those things, especially if it’s a negative experience or negative emotion, health-wise, we’re all about health and wellness and when you’re hanging onto those things, sometimes it’s just hard to move onto other things or can actually have negative experiences and reactions with your health and wellness,” she said.

She said sometimes it’s best to go with the flow and think about your goals.

Start small, and think about how you’re going to accomplish what you set your mind to.

