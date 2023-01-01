ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

Advice to stay safe on New Year’s Eve

By Conor Doherty
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1679S9_0jzve7iQ00

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Over the past several years, officials have seen an increase in firework-related injuries in the United States.

A study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an estimated 11,500 emergency-treated injuries involving fireworks occurred in 2021, with six fatalities caused by the misuse of fireworks.

Beckley Fire Department rating could lower some insurance rates

Will Davis is with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.

He said the best way to stay safe when using them is to follow the instructions.

“I love fireworks, especially when it’s safe and the safest way to do fireworks is to follow all of the manufacturer’s instructions. You want to make sure that you’re outside and in a safe area, away from anything combustible, away from houses, away from the woods, and that adults are the ones that are handling these fireworks,” Davis said.

While fireworks can be dangerous after they go off, they are at their most dangerous when they don’t go off.

“Sometimes, when you have lit a firework, they don’t go off. You have a dud but you have to be really careful. They can spontaneously reignite. So just because a firework goes, excuse me, doesn’t explode doesn’t mean it’s not going to. So, the best idea if you’ve lit one: never relight it, never try to light a short fuse because its gone out,” Davis said.

Davis said if you do have a dud, wait 10 or 15 minutes and then carefully pick it up and place it in a bucket of water for about an hour to make sure the fuse or anything which might still be lit is out.

Beckley tax experts offer tips for filing 2022 returns

Of course, while fireworks are fun, it isn’t the only thing people like to fire into the air.

“There are times that I’ve heard of people that are, instead of firing fireworks, firing pistols. Well, that is against the law. You can’t fire pistols into the air because if something goes up, it’s going to come back down. And the chance of getting hurt by that, although very small, it could be very deadly,” Davis said.

And if you plan on drinking tonight, make sure to have a designated driver with you.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Alderson fireworks for new year’s eve rescheduled

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Due to rain coming for New Year’s Eve, the fireworks display planned for Alderson has been rescheduled to Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 9:00 P.M. Presented by the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department with the support of the Town of Alderson, Alderson Main Street, and the James F. B. Peyton Foundation this […]
ALDERSON, WV
WVNS

The struggles of keeping a New Year’s Resolution

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With a New Year comes the attempt at keeping a New Year’s resolution. According to Psychology Today, a study showed only 19% of individuals were able to keep their resolution for a year. The majority of people from the study dropped their resolution by mid-January. Katherine Jordan is an employee at […]
GHENT, WV
WVNS

Vietnam Vet has special New Year’s Resolution for everyone

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, January 1, 2023, marked the beginning of another New Year and with it comes New Year’s resolutions. From exercising more to spending more time with friends, many people come up with resolutions meant to help them have a better year than the previous. However, not everyone has a resolution meant […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

How to stick your resolutions well into the new year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is that time of year once again as many avid gym goers may see some new faces in the coming weeks. “It’s something that I love to do, I love coming to the gym every day it helps me physically, not only physically but mentally too, it keeps me on […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Several areas in Raleigh County affected by major water leaks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Public Service District reported water supply in certain areas was low after a series of major leaks late Monday night, December 26, 2022. After the freeze, several water lines and water mains busted at several locations in and around Beckley. Beckley Water reports low pressure and several customers […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Water update from Cool Ridge, Flat Top Public Service District

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Water issues continue to impact customers in Raleigh County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service released the following statement, “We were able to gain water in the Cool Ridge tank and opened up Ghent late last night. During the hours of 3 AM and […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County gives away water during crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County officials said on Thursday, December 29, 2022, those without water service may visit local fire departments or call 911 if they need drinking water. Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Sophia City Fire Department and Ghent Volunteer Fire Department will distribute drinking water, which is supplied by the Raleigh […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Christmas at the fair to continue for new year’s

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — After having to reschedule due to rainy weather, Christmas at the Fair, the State Fair of West Virginia’s Drive-Thru light show is on route to continue December 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. “Despite having to close last weekend, we are excited to give the […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

The dangers of driving during the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the new year begins, hundreds of thousands of people are traveling back home from the holidays, which means people need to be more cautious on the roads. A study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates more people die while driving during the time between Christmas and New Year’s […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

WVNS

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy