The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $18K jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One Las Vegas local had some help beating the post-holiday blues after hitting a massive jackpot at an off-Strip property. According to the South Point, the lucky winner, identified only as Jason, hit a progressive jackpot worth $18,462 while playing at the casino. No additional...
Las Vegas golf course water slashed going into 2023
Water for golf courses in the City of Las Vegas has been slashed by more than a third after a vote today by the Las Vegas Valley Water District Board of Directors.
Las Vegas Strip Looks Likely to not Land two Major Deals
Las Vegas has a long history of being a place where relationships come together quickly or burn out after a too-bright start. You might meet the love of your life on the Las Vegas Strip or end up needing a quickie divorce after a few drinks (and maybe some harder stuff) convinced you that having an Elvis impersonator marry you to someone you met that day was an excellent idea.
Big Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Cancelled
Nothing happens quickly or easily on the Las Vegas Strip. If you decide to build or buy on the Strip, you have elected to compete with the giants of the casino business -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Free Report -- not to mention some of the huge hotel brands.
Thrillist
Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime
The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
MGM Sale & Buying Casino Rumor, NYE Recap, Safety on Fremont Street & The New Vegas Boom or Slowdown?
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including all of the cool stuff that happened in Vegas on New Year’s Eve. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a nice start to the week after hitting a massive jackpot Tuesday. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $255,148.00 on UltimateTexas Hold’em Tuesday morning at The Cromwell.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Proper Eats Food Hall has opened at Aria and is serving up its curated collection of global eats daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Easy Donuts, Egghead and Wexler’s Deli are operating daily from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Laughing Buddha, Lola’s Burgers, Pizzaoki, Seoul Bird, Shalom Y’all, Temaki and Proper Bar are operating daily from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. More info is available at propereatslasvegas.com.
stupiddope.com
6 Best Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is home to some of the best recreational cannabis dispensaries in the country. With a wide variety of high-quality products and knowledgeable staff, these dispensaries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to know which dispensaries are the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top six recreational cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, based on data from Yelp and Weedmaps.
Las Vegas is getting a makeover in 2023 with million dollar renovation projects
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority construction bulletin shows 581,000 thousand square feet of new convention space and more than 4,700 new hotel rooms.
Las Vegas Strip Adds Cannabis Lounges, $3.2 Billion in 2023 Projects
The Las Vegas Strip somehow came through the covid pandemic stronger than it was in 2019. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report both made major moves with MGM selling Mirage and buying Cosmopolitan while Caesars rebranded Bally's under its Horseshoe Brand.
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million
7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
vegas24seven.com
Circa Survivor Down to Three Contestants with Chance of $2 Million in Individual Payouts
Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Football Contest has Highest Individual Payout for a Football Contest at Stake. Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Circa Survivor contest is shaping up to be one of the biggest in football contest history. With three players remaining, the highest individual payout for a football contest is at stake: a total of $6,133,000 is up for grabs, with the intrinsic value of each entry currently at $2,044,333.33.
North Dakota Tribe Closes Purchase Of Las Vegas Massacre Site
Sovereign MHA Nation earns a major victory in Vegas.
First Friday Co-Founder Cindy Funkhouser dies
Cindy Funkhouser, one of First Friday's co-founders, died recently. Cindy was passionate about the arts and was crucial in developing a venue for artists to meet and present their work.
Notorious Piece of the Las Vegas Strip Sold; New Casino Likely
Most Las Vegas Strip deals are splashy with the land purchase sort of kicking off the publicity cycle for whatever massive casino, resort, or attraction might someday get built on the property. That's essentially what Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has done. The billionaire, who also owns the Golden Nugget...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead following argument between group near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near The Strat Hotel and Casino around 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue close to Las Vegas Boulevard. There was an argument among a group...
businesspress.vegas
ON THE MOVE: De Castroverde Law hires attorney
• De Castroverde Law Group announced that Brandon Albright has joined the firm as a personal injury attorney. Albright was admitted to the State Bar of Nevada in 2016, after earning his law degree from the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV the same year. He received his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University in 2012. While in law school, Albright was a member of the Rueben J. Clark Society and received CALI Awards (the highest grade in the course) in trial advocacy and advanced legal analysis: law, language and leadership.
Fox5 KVVU
RTC: Heavy post-holiday traffic from Las Vegas to Southern California, Arizona
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Drivers leaving Las Vegas for both Southern California and Arizona are being met with long delays on Monday. According to RTC, as of noon, the agency was seeing an 18-mile delay on the Interstate 15 to the Nevada-California stateline:. The backup began parallel to Seven...
