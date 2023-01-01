Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta, GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Officer That Killed A Man, Indicted 4 Years Later. Why Not Then?Chibuzo NwachukuAtlanta, GA
Related
Monroe Local News
Kevin Barrelle will be the guest speaker at Friday’s TRIAD meeting
The speaker for TRIAD on Jan. 6, 2023 will be Kevin Barrelle. “Be sure to come And join us! The Retreat at Loganville at 9 a.m. Fun, fellowship and a terrific breakfast,” Janice Tribble said. Barrelle was unable to make his scheduled appearance last year. At that time Tribble...
Monroe Local News
‘It’s an honor’ says Walton County School District’s Support Person of the Year
Monroe Area High School’s Jeffery Byrd thanks God, co-workers for his recognition. Jeffery Byrd insists his recent honor rests on the shoulders of countless others. Byrd, a paraprofessional at Monroe Area High School, was named Support Person of the Year for the Walton County School District and said he’s thrilled with the honor but said he’s one he shares with many other people.
Monroe Local News
Baby Rowe is first baby born at Piedmont Walton in 2023
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 3, 2023) – Amie Danielle Rowe and Justin Allen Rowe began 2023 with a special addition to their family, Colton Aiden Rowe, born at 12.35 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023 at Piedmont Walton in Monroe. According to Sarah Teach with Piedmont Healthcare, Colton weighed in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta teens send tens of thousands of books to African students
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Despite their youth, teenage sisters in Atlanta sent tens of thousands of books to students in Africa through their foundation Child2Chil Book Foundation. Azzarrée Uwhubetine and her sister Amirrah Uwhubetine grew up in Nigeria. To get books, family members would have to bring them back...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Brian Craig, 53, of Loganville
Brian Craig, age 53 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a long illness. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, in a private room at Fratelli’s Restaurant in Grayson, GA. Brian was a low-voltage contractor for many years. In most...
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
Gainesville hospital prepares to become level 1 trauma center
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It’s a potential change that could impact healthcare across the Atlanta region. The Northeast Georgia Medical Center is working to become the newest Level 1 trauma center, just months after an Atlanta hospital shut down, a spokesperson told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims. In 2022,...
Cobb County senior center reopens following freeze, 2 facilites still closed
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story. Cobb County crews are working to repair three community centers that were damaged during the arctic blast last week, they said. Frozen pipes and sprinklers burst in the buildings, which caused flooding and water damage.
Clayton News Daily
Everyday Hero: Clayton County grandmother offers hope to unwanted animals
This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald, Rockdale Citizen,...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Joy Watson Captures National HBCU Queen Title
NEWBURGH – There was something just so “confirming” about the moment for Joy Watson…one that further seemed to symbolize the importance- beauty of her life-altering journey. Watson, representing her Virginia State University campus as the 94th elected Miss VSU, was in Atlanta, Georgia at the prestigious...
How Grady Memorial Hospital is doing after AMC's closure
ATLANTA — It's been two months since Grady Memorial Hospital became Atlanta's only Level 1 trauma center and hospital leaders detailed how the medical facility is meeting the need of those requiring emergency care. "We sprung into action pretty quickly," Chief Health Policy Officer Ryan Loke shared during the...
Visit popular attractions for free with a Forsyth County library card
Museum passes are available through the Forsyth County Public LibraryPhoto by(Forsyth County Public Library) (Forsyth County, GA) A library card can take readers to new destinations through books, but a Forsyth County library card can literally take patrons to new destinations - for free - when they check out tourist attraction passes.
accesswdun.com
Hall County's first 2023 baby
The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 2 – Jan. 8
ATLANTA - We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned events for the family and singles to help you start the new year on a positive note. Whether you feel like hiking under the very first full moon of 2023, or taking your little ones to learn about local birds and their habitats, we'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Emory Healthcare welcomes first babies of 2023
DECATUR, Ga. - Move over Baby New Year, Emory Healthcare just welcomed two new baby boys into the world in 2023, and they are ready for their close-up. First, we have the adorable baby Julien. He was born to parents Dasia and Glen at Emory University Hospital Midtown at 12:46 a.m.
First round of severe storms leaves behind flooded streets, downed trees Tuesday night
ATLANTA — Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in west Georgia as storms moved into the metro Atlanta area Tuesday. A tornado watch is in effect for south metro counties. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said there are strong to severe storms moving in overnight into...
FireRescue1
More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
accesswdun.com
Feedback sought on proposed Gainesville roundabout
The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public for feedback on a proposed roadwork project near downtown Gainesville. The project would see a multi-lane roundabout installed at the intersection State Route 60 -- also known in the area as a portion of E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street -- and Academy Street, next to the Hall County Chamber of Commerce.
Renewal by Andersen will create 900 jobs in Henry County
Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corp., will build a manufacturing plant in Henry County, investing more $420 million and creating 900 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. Minnesota-based Andersen Corp. and its subsidiaries operate more than 20 manufacturing and distribution facilities in North America serving...
Monroe Local News
Walmart in Loganville is hiring
Walmart in Loganville has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Jan. 4, 2023. Please note an job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Comments / 0