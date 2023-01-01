ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

LPD Reports: Domestic dispute, drunk and disorderly issues and fleeing suspects keep police busy

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 8 to 30, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 44-year-old Lilburn man was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to dim headlights and on a warrant pick up after he approached a police officer with his brights on. The officer flickered his lights to warn the driver about his lights but the driver ignored it and passed without turning off his brights. The officer turned around and made a traffic stop, at which time he found out that the driver had a suspended license and outstanding warrants. He was subsequently arrested and his vehicle was towed.
LOGANVILLE, GA
YAHOO!

Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect

A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
MONROE, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for driver in deadly DeKalb County hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of Big Miller Grove Way. Officers arriving at the scene found the...
wuga.org

ACCPD investigate New Years Eve shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a 22-year-old female arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. Police were informed of the young woman’s hospital admission while responding to a discharging firearms call on Lexington Road. Initial information indicates the woman’s injury is related to this incident.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Ga....
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

