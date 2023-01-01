Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Domestic dispute, drunk and disorderly issues and fleeing suspects keep police busy
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 8 to 30, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 44-year-old Lilburn man was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked, failure to dim headlights and on a warrant pick up after he approached a police officer with his brights on. The officer flickered his lights to warn the driver about his lights but the driver ignored it and passed without turning off his brights. The officer turned around and made a traffic stop, at which time he found out that the driver had a suspended license and outstanding warrants. He was subsequently arrested and his vehicle was towed.
YAHOO!
Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect
A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
Road check in west Georgia led to 2 arrested, seizure of oxycodone, marijuana, guns
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are facing charges after deputies found numerous illegal drugs and guns during a road check on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a road check on Collinsworth...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Truck and trailer taken from Walmart DC; gift cards stolen from vehicle; stolen phone recovered
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Area check –...
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot to death inside crashed car
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Fulton County deputy, and are now giving new insight into what led up to the shooting. James Thomas, 24, was found shot to death in his crashed car near Bolton Road early Thursday morning. Jail...
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed in wreck while fleeing from Habersham County authorities
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Habersham County early Tuesday morning while allegedly fleeing from authorities in the county. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, William Timothy Myers, 34, was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on J Warren Road just after midnight.
New charges for suspect arrested after NE Ga police chase
A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker had outstanding warrants from Habersham...
Police: Atlanta Cookout employee choked, stabbed by co-worker, baby’s father
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is fighting for her life after being stabbed by one of her co-workers at Cookout. According to police reports, the young mother was at work at the Cookout on Moreland Avenue on Dec. 9 when the father of her child, 29-year-old Rontravius Dawson, showed up and was let into the locked lobby.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Scam at Walmart with ‘cash card’ used to purchase $31,000 worth of gift cards
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Firearms – Pine...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Woman disturbs other Inn guests with 10-hour video of whistle blowing loudly; father of fired employee confronts employer
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person –...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for driver in deadly DeKalb County hit-and-run
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on the 3800 block of Big Miller Grove Way. Officers arriving at the scene found the...
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Man with outstanding warrants involved in crash revived with Narcan; FEDEX driver alseep at the wheel charged with DUI
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 17 – Nov. 16, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. On Sept. 17, a 31-year-old Loganville man was picked up warrants and transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital after he...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Overnight motorcycle crash shut down Hwy 78 and critically injured the rider
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 2, 2023) A single vehicle motorcycle crash at about 10:44 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023 on Highway 78 just east of Troy Smith/Rowe Road in Walton County resulted in critical injuries to rider. According to Georgia State Patrol TFC 2 J. Jeffrey, the motorcycle rider was traveling...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Medical emergency causes crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 3, 2023) A driver was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency that resulted in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday morning. “A driver appeared to have a medical emergency and grazed a second car before striking a guide wire, causing the...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County. Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.
wuga.org
ACCPD investigate New Years Eve shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a 22-year-old female arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. Police were informed of the young woman’s hospital admission while responding to a discharging firearms call on Lexington Road. Initial information indicates the woman’s injury is related to this incident.
Customer shoots, kills tire shop employee he thought was stealing his car, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Ga....
