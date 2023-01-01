ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Cheeseburger Week, Pasadena's Other Big January Bash, Will Soon Sizzle

A flower-covered float and a stacked-high, ultra-melty cheeseburger don't seem to have much in common, at least at a quick and quirky glance. One is not edible, due in large part to its large size and non-digestible components, while a luscious, bun-encased patty topped with cheddar or provolone?. Prepare to...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Colorado Boulevard on Rose Parade’s Eve 2023

Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena is famous for the Old Pasadena shops lining its sidewalks. On Rose Parade’s Eve 2023, the famous Boulevard was not as busy as years past, possibly due to threat of rain and the chance of getting wet overnight. The ones that braved the cold brought all kinds of stuff to make their overnight stay bearable in anticipation of the Rose Parade on January 2.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Take the Train to the Rose Parade and Game

AMTRAK’s Metrolink —regional rail service – is offering early-morning train service on Jan. 2 to help riders reach the parade; all the info you need is here. Take the L Line to Memorial Park Station in Pasadena; then it’s just a short walk to Parsons Parking Lot B for the free bus shuttle that drops you off next to the stadium. The shuttle service begins at 10 a.m. on Jan. 2 and runs until two hours after the game.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Free Rose Parade Street Parking

Nobody likes to spend more money than necessary. We prepared a Rose Parade Parking Guide for your convenience. Share it with friends, loved ones and all the visitors to Pasadena for the Rose Parade. Holiday exceptions. Although there is usually no street parking allowed in Pasadena between 2:00 am and...
PASADENA, CA
kcrw.com

Whittier Narrows Dam, age 65, is due for an upgrade

Whittier Narrows Dam manages flood risk for about 1.2 million people from Pico Rivera to Long Beach. In 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers classified it as DSAC 1 — “critically near failure or extreme high incremental risk.”. The Corps found that the dam’s foundation was at...
PICO RIVERA, CA
Long Beach Post

Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces

Kerstin Kansteiner, a Long Beach resident and business owner for more than three decades, opened the doors of her newest restaurant, Alder & Sage, on a rainy Long Beach morning. The cafe is meant to fuse elements of her previous endeavors, Portfolio Coffeehouse and Berlin Bistro, for new and returning customers to enjoy. The post Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Grand Park New Year's Eve celebration returns to downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - What organizers bill as the West Coast's largest free New Year's Eve event will be held in person for the first time since 2019. About 40,000 people are expected for Grand Park's NYELA, which will feature music performances on two stages, nearly 30 of Los Angeles' favorite food trucks and art installations and will culminate with a 3D countdown light show projected onto City Hall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

New Homes for Unused Rose Parade Float Flowers

So, what happens to all the flowers that aren’t used on floats for the Rose Parade?. They used to be thrown away, until Keith and Sue Jesson starting picking up the soon-to-be discarded flowers. With the help of hundreds of volunteers, the flowers are collected in large buckets and transported to a staging area where they are bundled into bouquets.
PASADENA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Nardcore Night in Long Beach

Nardcore Night in Long Beach: Oxnard takes over Long Beach, as Alex’s Bar welcomes a nardcore extravaganza. There’s some debate over the legitimacy of the current lineup of Dr. Know, although Stalag 13 are making a fuss about the fact that original singer Ron Baird is back in the ranks. Dry Sockets also play.
LONG BEACH, CA
LIFE_HACKS

5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
LOS ANGELES, CA

