Deadwood, SD

Wobbly Bobby: Offering drinks and games for a fun night

Nestled in downtown Rapid City, Wobbly Bobby is a pub for everyone to come together. With 48 different types of beer on draft, including a lot of local favorites, the drink menu features an excellent selection of whiskey, scotch, bourbons and a specialized cocktail menu. Take a look at what...
Basecamp Kitchen brings authentic food from Nepal and India to the Black Hills

Basecamp Kitchen in downtown Spearfish features authentic cuisine from Nepal and India. Some of their special menu items include butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, lamb curry and naan bread that’s made with flour and baked in a tandoori oven. Check out Basecamp Kitchen’s delicious items!. Everything on the...
Rapid City’s Dahl Arts Center taking submissions for annual photo contest

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether a beginner, professional, or somewhere in between, the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City is currently accepting submissions for their 19th Annual Mountain Photo Contest. Assistant Curator Jeannie Larson has more on the event. What is the Mountain Photo contest?. According to Larson, the contest...
RAPID CITY, SD
Water main break affecting 15 Rapid City residences

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A water main break in the area of West Rapid Street and 32nd Street in Rapid City affected 15 residences Tuesday morning. City utility crews responded to the break, and repairs are expected to be done sometime this afternoon. There are no traffic impacts, but...
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City Common Council authorizes next RCFD training center

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tuesday night, the Common Council voted to authorize for the Rapid City Fire Department to take the next steps in building a local training center. The council, by consent, agreed to take bids for the fire department’s new training center. Much of RCFD’s training...
RAPID CITY, SD
UPDATE: Cynthia Rousseau Fischer found safe

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating Cynthia Rousseau Fischer. Cynthia is a Native American female, and her last confirmed location was the VA Ft. Meade Hospital in Sturgis, South Dakota on Wednesday, Dec. 28. She drives...
STURGIS, SD
Rapid City Council will vote on Tik Tok ban on Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Common Council is set to vote on the first steps in a potential ban of Tik-Tok on Tuesday. The measure proposed by Ward 3 Alderman Jason Salamun, would instruct the City Attorney to draft a resolution to ban the app from city owned devices, deactivate city run accounts and block the app on city run networks.
RAPID CITY, SD
Applicants for Community Investment Committee needed

The Community Investment Committee makes recommendations to the Rapid City Common Council on the annual Community Development Block Grant subgrantee selections, and the annual selection of non-profit grantee recipients of the General Fund allocation made for that purpose. Citizens who are interested in applying are encouraged to submit a Citizen...

