Wobbly Bobby: Offering drinks and games for a fun night
Nestled in downtown Rapid City, Wobbly Bobby is a pub for everyone to come together. With 48 different types of beer on draft, including a lot of local favorites, the drink menu features an excellent selection of whiskey, scotch, bourbons and a specialized cocktail menu. Take a look at what...
Sink your teeth into the delicious food at Maple Street BBQ
“If you can’t see the pit, it’s not legit,” says John Miller, owner and Pit Master at Maple Street BBQ located at Uptown Rapid in Rapid City. With a big opening into the restaurant in the food court, Maple Street BBQ is hard to miss. What is...
Basecamp Kitchen brings authentic food from Nepal and India to the Black Hills
Basecamp Kitchen in downtown Spearfish features authentic cuisine from Nepal and India. Some of their special menu items include butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, lamb curry and naan bread that’s made with flour and baked in a tandoori oven. Check out Basecamp Kitchen’s delicious items!. Everything on the...
2023 to start with some winter weather, but what about the rest of the week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the first week of 2023. Temperatures will rise gradually throughout the week. We should see 40’s again by the weekend!. Will we get any precipitation?. 2023 is starting off with...
“Where there’s smoke…” Rapid City Fire Department burns slash piles in Skyline Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Expect to see smoke over Rapid City’s Skyline Drive this week. The Rapid City Fire Department is taking advantage of the fresh snow and burning slash piles as a part of their Wildfire Mitigation Program. The piles are Ponderosa pine killed by the pine...
Rapid City’s Dahl Arts Center taking submissions for annual photo contest
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether a beginner, professional, or somewhere in between, the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City is currently accepting submissions for their 19th Annual Mountain Photo Contest. Assistant Curator Jeannie Larson has more on the event. What is the Mountain Photo contest?. According to Larson, the contest...
1+1 Giveaway: Cheryl Barker hopes to organize her curriculums to dedicate her time where it’s needed
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Cheryl Barker, math literacy specialist, has received the first 1+1 Giveaway for 2023! She is in her second year of teaching at Knollwood Heights Elementary School in Rapid City. NewsCenter1 joins First Interstate Bank to award a deserving teacher $500 to improve their classroom in...
Water main break affecting 15 Rapid City residences
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A water main break in the area of West Rapid Street and 32nd Street in Rapid City affected 15 residences Tuesday morning. City utility crews responded to the break, and repairs are expected to be done sometime this afternoon. There are no traffic impacts, but...
Rapid City Common Council authorizes next RCFD training center
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tuesday night, the Common Council voted to authorize for the Rapid City Fire Department to take the next steps in building a local training center. The council, by consent, agreed to take bids for the fire department’s new training center. Much of RCFD’s training...
ACTS announces “A Chorus Line” as next production presented at Rapid City Central High School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Advocates for Creative Theatre Students (ACTS) has announced that the Tony Award winning musical “A Chorus Line” is going to be their next production. The performance will be held at the Rapid City Central High Performing Arts Theatre from January 5-7 at...
UPDATE: Cynthia Rousseau Fischer found safe
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating Cynthia Rousseau Fischer. Cynthia is a Native American female, and her last confirmed location was the VA Ft. Meade Hospital in Sturgis, South Dakota on Wednesday, Dec. 28. She drives...
Rapid City Council will vote on Tik Tok ban on Tuesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Common Council is set to vote on the first steps in a potential ban of Tik-Tok on Tuesday. The measure proposed by Ward 3 Alderman Jason Salamun, would instruct the City Attorney to draft a resolution to ban the app from city owned devices, deactivate city run accounts and block the app on city run networks.
Applicants for Community Investment Committee needed
The Community Investment Committee makes recommendations to the Rapid City Common Council on the annual Community Development Block Grant subgrantee selections, and the annual selection of non-profit grantee recipients of the General Fund allocation made for that purpose. Citizens who are interested in applying are encouraged to submit a Citizen...
Basketball scores, photos and highlights: Stevens boys earn first win of the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After opening the season with three games on the road, the Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team finally had its home opener on Tuesday night. The Raiders defeated the Douglas Patriots, 60-49 to earn their first win of the season. Dayler Segrist led Stevens with...
