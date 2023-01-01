ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

St. Joseph Post

Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a Kansas City home have identified the victim as 45-year-old Marcus R Benson. Just after 8p.m. Dec. 30, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they...
northeastnews.net

An annual re-introduction to the Northeast News Staff

The Northeast News is a free community paper delivered to 9,000 households per week in Historic Northeast Kansas City, produced each week by your neighbors. Michael has been the Publisher of Kansas City’s Northeast News for nearly 25 years. Shortly after moving to the Scarritt Renaissance neighborhood in Kansas...
KCTV 5

KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
921news.com

FBI Announces Arrest of Escaped Federal Fugitive

KANSAS CITY, MO. – FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. announced the arrest of Trevor Scott Sparks today. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Sparks was taken into custody. without incident at the 400 block of Olive St. in Kansas City, MO. Sparks, 33,...
northeastnews.net

A piece of Kansas City Fire Department history burns

Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at the old Fire Station 10 located on Virginia Avenue between Independence Avenue and Admiral Boulevard. Upon arrival, the building was almost fully involved and fire crews took a defensive stance, establishing collapse zones after the roof collapsed...
KCTV 5

Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
