KCTV 5
Following 2 deadly unintentional shootings involving children, police discuss storing guns safely
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a month apart, two children have died in the Kansas City metropolitan area from apparent accidental shootings. On Nov. 28, 4-year-old Roman Andrews died following what is believed to be an unintentional shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. On Christmas Eve around 6:45 p.m.,...
Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a Kansas City home have identified the victim as 45-year-old Marcus R Benson. Just after 8p.m. Dec. 30, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they...
14-year-old will be prosecuted as adult in Black Bob Park homicide
A 14-year-old charged in a 2022 deadly shooting at Olathe's Black Bob Park will now be prosecuted as an adult, a judge ruled.
Raytown man identified as victim in New Year's Day homicide in Independence
A shooting inside an Independence convenience store on New Year's Day killed a 24-year-old Raytown man.
KCTV 5
Wyandotte County mourns after deputy passes away over the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is grieving after an off-duty deputy passed away Sunday. According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Sonny Johnson passed away on Jan. 1. Deputy Johnson worked as a detention officer for Wyandotte County. He was off duty at the...
Kansas City ends 2022 with second-worst homicide total
Kansas City officially saw its second-deadliest homicide total in 2022, according to FOX4 data, after recording 167 homicides.
northeastnews.net
An annual re-introduction to the Northeast News Staff
The Northeast News is a free community paper delivered to 9,000 households per week in Historic Northeast Kansas City, produced each week by your neighbors. Michael has been the Publisher of Kansas City’s Northeast News for nearly 25 years. Shortly after moving to the Scarritt Renaissance neighborhood in Kansas...
KTLO
Mother, associate of federal fugitive charged with aiding escape from Cass County Jail
The mother and an associate of former fugitive Trevor Sparks of Kansas City, Mo., who was apprehended Friday, have been charged in federal court with assisting in his escape from the Cass County Jail earlier this month. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Mo., the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas...
Suspect in Miami County shooting found dead in Grandview
A man believed to have shot a woman and left her to die in a Miami County ditch was found dead Wednesday in a Grandview residence from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KCTV 5
KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
AdHoc Group Against Crime on KCPD police chief's goal for community repair
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Chief Stacey Graves says she plans to prioritize repairing community relationships.
921news.com
FBI Announces Arrest of Escaped Federal Fugitive
KANSAS CITY, MO. – FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub. announced the arrest of Trevor Scott Sparks today. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Sparks was taken into custody. without incident at the 400 block of Olive St. in Kansas City, MO. Sparks, 33,...
Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake announces retirement
Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake announced Tuesday her retirement from the fire department after more than 30 years of service.
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
northeastnews.net
A piece of Kansas City Fire Department history burns
Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at the old Fire Station 10 located on Virginia Avenue between Independence Avenue and Admiral Boulevard. Upon arrival, the building was almost fully involved and fire crews took a defensive stance, establishing collapse zones after the roof collapsed...
Woman found with critical gunshot wound Monday in Miami County, Kansas
Miami County Sheriff's deputies found a woman in a ditch New Year's day with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
KMBC.com
Mother and an associate of captured Cass County escapee charged for aiding his escape
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mother and an associate of Trevor Sparks have been charged with assisting his escape from the Cass County Jail. Sparks was apprehended Friday, several weeks after he escaped earlier in December. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Missouri, the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas...
wpsdlocal6.com
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Missouri
CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Crowley said the first sound that caught her attention was the sound of someone...
KCTV 5
Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
KCPD locates woman, with several medical conditions, who hadn’t been seen in a week
Police said Debro Saad was found after disappearing from Research Medical Center last week.
