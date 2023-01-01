Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Unpaid leave rights rights expands in Illinois
ILLINOIS (KHQA) — As the new year begins, employers and employees across the state of Illinois have some new laws to keep an eye out for. The Child Bereavement Leave Act (CBLA) is now called The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) and will expand unpaid leave rights for employees.
foxillinois.com
Lincoln Library announced its winter reading program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library just announced its winter reading program. Tuesday's program is for teens and adults only and is called Resolve to Read and it is on the floor. Participants can come and write out their reading goals on an empty calendar. Once you have...
foxillinois.com
Jacksonville High School delays start of 2023 school year
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Jacksonville High School has delayed the start of the 2023 school year until January 6. According to school officials, the date is being pushed back due to the damage in the 200 hall. Officials say they need more time to get the school ready for...
foxillinois.com
Fire Department considers Decatur house fire suspicious
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of E. Wood on Tuesday. The first crews on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire from a window in the single-story home. The second truck pulled an attack line to the...
foxillinois.com
Gas prices up in Illinois according to GasBuddy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The price of gas has increased in Illinois according to Gasbuddy. The average price of gas in Illinois has risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week k, averaging $3.24 per gallon. Prices in Illinois are 40.5 cents per gallon lower than a month...
foxillinois.com
The first baby delivered in 2023 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital delivered the first baby of the New Year in Springfield, Ill. in 2023. Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd, 6lbs, 3oz, and 19 inches, was born at 1:53 a.m. on January 1st. Oliver’s parents, Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd are from Litchfield,...
foxillinois.com
Bishop Paprocki release statement in response to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois issued the following statement in response to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:. “Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was an authentic example of faithfulness to God and Catholicism, living and preaching the Gospel message...
foxillinois.com
Democratic Colorado governor planning to send migrants to NYC, Mayor Eric Adams claims
DENVER (TND) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams claims Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis plans to send undocumented migrants who entered the U.S. via the southern border to cities like Chicago and New York City. “We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that...
foxillinois.com
Stove being left on caused apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave on Tuesday. Officials say the cause of the fire was a stove top being left on. The fire was contained in the kitchen. The American Red Cross is...
foxillinois.com
January dedicated as firefighter cancer awareness month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — January is dedicated to firefighter cancer awareness month. Officials say occupational cancer is now the leading cause of death among firefighters – surpassing heart disease. During Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network...
foxillinois.com
UIS hosting art gallery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery is presenting “A tax on a bag and other landscapes,” a solo exhibition presenting new paintings and sculpture works by Chicago-based artist Frances Lee. The exhibition will open on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and will...
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested for aggravated battery to pregnant woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery to a pregnant woman. The Decatur Police Department says a woman and her boyfriend, Andre M. Evans, 51, got into a non-verbal argument. We're told Evans shoved her against a table and the wall...
foxillinois.com
Man shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says Jarvis J. Milan, 30, was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 1:21 p.m. Day says Milan died of...
Comments / 0