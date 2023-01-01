ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxillinois.com

Unpaid leave rights rights expands in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KHQA) — As the new year begins, employers and employees across the state of Illinois have some new laws to keep an eye out for. The Child Bereavement Leave Act (CBLA) is now called The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) and will expand unpaid leave rights for employees.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Lincoln Library announced its winter reading program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library just announced its winter reading program. Tuesday's program is for teens and adults only and is called Resolve to Read and it is on the floor. Participants can come and write out their reading goals on an empty calendar. Once you have...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Jacksonville High School delays start of 2023 school year

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Jacksonville High School has delayed the start of the 2023 school year until January 6. According to school officials, the date is being pushed back due to the damage in the 200 hall. Officials say they need more time to get the school ready for...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Fire Department considers Decatur house fire suspicious

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of E. Wood on Tuesday. The first crews on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire from a window in the single-story home. The second truck pulled an attack line to the...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Gas prices up in Illinois according to GasBuddy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The price of gas has increased in Illinois according to Gasbuddy. The average price of gas in Illinois has risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week k, averaging $3.24 per gallon. Prices in Illinois are 40.5 cents per gallon lower than a month...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

The first baby delivered in 2023 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. John’s Hospital delivered the first baby of the New Year in Springfield, Ill. in 2023. Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd, 6lbs, 3oz, and 19 inches, was born at 1:53 a.m. on January 1st. Oliver’s parents, Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd are from Litchfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Stove being left on caused apartment fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Lawrence Ave on Tuesday. Officials say the cause of the fire was a stove top being left on. The fire was contained in the kitchen. The American Red Cross is...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

January dedicated as firefighter cancer awareness month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — January is dedicated to firefighter cancer awareness month. Officials say occupational cancer is now the leading cause of death among firefighters – surpassing heart disease. During Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

UIS hosting art gallery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery is presenting “A tax on a bag and other landscapes,” a solo exhibition presenting new paintings and sculpture works by Chicago-based artist Frances Lee. The exhibition will open on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Man arrested for aggravated battery to pregnant woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery to a pregnant woman. The Decatur Police Department says a woman and her boyfriend, Andre M. Evans, 51, got into a non-verbal argument. We're told Evans shoved her against a table and the wall...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Man shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Decatur identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says Jarvis J. Milan, 30, was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 1:21 p.m. Day says Milan died of...
DECATUR, IL

