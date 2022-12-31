Read full article on original website
Cissi Hall
2d ago
people need to stop trying to be heroes, there's nothing in that store or any store worth losing your life over, let the police handle it and live to see tmrw
bumpfire
2d ago
wonder if that fella was here in the country legally....
WATE
Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
wvlt.tv
Police find three shooting victims at Knoxville rap concert
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department were called to My Canna Buds located at 4956 Clinton Highway in North Knoxville. Police say officers arrived on the scene and located three gunshot victims, they were each transported to the UT Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
BCSO: Woman arrested after threatening to release dog on deputies Thursday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County woman is facing assault charges after deputies said she threatened to release a large dog while speaking with them on Thursday. According to the report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the parents of a 35-year-old man called deputies saying they were on their way to pick up their son after they said Jessie Jennings, 34, was acting belligerent and intoxicated.
3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert
A rap concert in Knoxville ended in violence after three people were shot according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
Police negotiators called to North Knoxville on Monday 'out of an abundance of caution' during welfare check
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On Monday, Knoxville Police Department officers said they went to a North Knoxville home for a welfare check, which later led to police negotiators being called out. It happened on Boright Drive at a home on the 3200 block. Authorities said they arrived at around 12:15...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case.”. MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help to find the people responsible for throwing six puppies off a bridge. The incident happened in the Burrville Community around Christmas day, and only one puppy survived.
fox13memphis.com
Police: Comment about employee’s wife at Tennessee Waffle House leads to confrontation
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A man’s comment about the appearance of a Tennessee Waffle House employee’s wife led to the customer flashing a gun, authorities said. Ronald Wayne Darr, 55, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Madisonville...
wvlt.tv
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Your headlines from (insert date) in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire in Sevierville, Rice King robbery latest, TDOT resumes construction. Whitley Rae Fatheree was born just a few hours after midnight. Sevierville home ‘severely’ damaged after New Year’s Eve fire. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sevierville Fire...
wvlt.tv
Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers called negotiators and co-responders “out of an abundance of caution” while conducting a welfare check, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said. At around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, KPD officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Boright Drive to...
KCSO deputy, family picking up the pieces after house fire
A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy is having to rebuild after losing everything when his house was engulfed in flames on New Year's Eve.
TIMELINE: Knox County 2022 fatal shootings
WATE 6 compiled a list of stories that were reported in the 2022 fatal shootings in Knox County.
'One day caused so much pain' | Man sentenced to life in prison as a teen in TN speaks about new ruling
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Almeer Nance was 16 years old, he was convicted of murder despite never having pulled the gun trigger in a high-profile killing at a RadioShack. On January 16, 1996, Nance participated in a robbery-turned-murder at the store, with another man. Robert Manning shot and killed...
KCSO: Investigation underway for attempted robbery on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an attempted robbery at the Rice King Restaurant on Kingston Pike, according to KCSO. The suspect has been transported for medical care and the victim is transporting himself to the hospital. Many customers within the restaurant...
WATE
Psychologist dispels myths about suicide
Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. Health Watch: WATE's Tearsa Smith speaks with a psychologist about the myths behind suicide. The Seven – WATE 6 News. 0:00 3 shot at overnight rap concert 2:21 KPD: Standoff ends peacefully 3:00 Two golfers...
Knoxville police search for man accused of taking $2K gift cards
Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man accused of taking gift cards from the store.
2 bystanders rescue teen who fell through icy pond in Claiborne County
A male teen was rescued after he fell through the ice in a pond at Woodlake Golf Course, according to Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
wvlt.tv
Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
wvlt.tv
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday night, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home shooting along Doe Court around 8:30 p.m. and found a three-year-old shot had been shot in the chest. According to an incident report, Anthony Adams told deputies the toddler grabbed the...
