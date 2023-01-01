Read full article on original website
That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Believes Red And Kitty Are A Prime Example Of 'Opposites Attract'
Despite concluding in 2006, folks keep coming back to "That '70s Show" all these years later, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's a funny, breezy watch that does some entertaining things with its period-piece identity. Not to mention, it's brought to life by an ensemble cast that audiences still can't get enough of. In fact, it's this enduring love that has allowed "That '90s Show" to arrive on Netflix and carry on the legacy of its predecessor. In doing so, it'll bring back the bulk of the "That '70s Show" cast.
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
Show creator says Wednesday and Enid's relationship could become romantic
The creators of Netflix's Wednesday have responded to speculation over whether Wednesday and Enid may become more than just friends. Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton took Netflix so by storm that it's on track to becoming the most watched English-language series in the streaming platform's history. From lead actor Jenna...
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Review: The Best Adaptation of Rice's Work Yet
Throughout human history, magic has long been a fascinating subject, but one aspect of that mysterious and supernatural world — witches — has always held its own particular fascination. Simultaneously respected and reviled, esteemed and feared, witches are both the stuff of our most curious nightmares and our most fantastic dreams, which is why for many fans of the late author Anne Rice, it's her books about witches that are more precious than her more well-known novel, Interview With the Vampire. Spread over three volumes, The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy traces the story of the complicated Mayfair family, a family of witches who have passed their power matrilineally over centuries through their dysfunctional and haunted line. The first — and most complex — novel in the series, The Witching Hour, gets a live-action series adaptation by AMC, the second series based on Rice's overall body of work after her vampires got a reimagining. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches delivers to fans a largely faithful adaptation of the beloved source material that is nothing short of magical.
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
John Wayne Thanked These 2 Actors for Turning Down 2 Wildly Successful Roles That Made Him a Last-Minute Replacement
Movie star John Wayne thanked these 2 actors for turning down movie roles that ultimately became wild successes for him.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Canceled Netflix Shows That Won’t Return in 2023
Some of your favorites won't be returning to Netflix next year. Here's a few of the series the streaming platform didn't renew.
Twitter Reacts To Jeffree Star Exposing The Illuminati
Some are concerned, others are indifferent, but a lot of people are going wild over the makeup artist’s claims. Jeffree Star caused a storm on Twitter yesterday (December 30th) when he claimed the Illuminati tried to ruin his life. Moreover, he said that he evaded the supposed world order for the last two years and that any challengers to their system are persecuted. Naturally, people had all sorts of opinions online, but they fell on feeds as fast as lead.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
'A Christmas Story' star Zack Ward said he and costar Yano Anaya were separated from the other child actors during filming
According to Ward, who played Scut, he and costar Yano Anaya were kept separate in order to create a sense of "nervousness" in the other child actors.
Ant-Man 3 Merchandise Reveals Cassie's New Superhero Name
The next film due out from Marvel Studios is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning the marketing for the film is well underway. The consumer product offerings from Disney are beginning to surface in public, including a series of shirts and other apparel showing off a little more of the film. One of the designs making the rounds online seems to suggest Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will have a peculiar name when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month.
Marvel Just Revived a Villain Unseen for Four Decades
The mythos of Marvel Comics has spawned some memorable characters over the years, many of whom have now become the subjects of blockbuster movies and television shows. That being said, there are countless more who have shifted into some sort of obscurity — but it looks like one is making a comeback for the first time in years. Marvel recently released a preview for Scarlet Witch #1, the new solo comic following the adventures of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch. As it turns out, those adventures will include the arrival of a lesser-known Namor villain, Herman Frayne / Doctor Hydro.
Allison Williams Says She Was Called 'Delusional' for Predicting Get Out Oscar Love: I Was 'Right'
Allison Williams recalls to Entertainment Weekly how she knew her movie Get Out was Oscar material but was called "delusional" by her publicist Get Out was destined for Oscar glory — and Allison Williams knew it from the get-go. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly surrounding her new film M3GAN, the actress recalled telling her publicist before she left to film the 2017 Jordan Peele thriller that she believed Get Out "would be nominated for Oscars." "She was like, 'This girl is delusional. Who says that? What kind of pompous weirdo...
Edward Norton “uncomfortable” after discovering ancestors owned slaves
Edward Norton has expressed discomfort after discovering his ancestors owned a family of slaves, including five young girls. In the latest preview of the PBS show Finding Your Roots, which sees a host of celebrities digging deeper into their family history, the Glass Onion actor is seen reacting to the troubling news.
The Conners Reveals O.G. Roseanne Character Returning For William H. Macy Episode, And There Are Pics
The Conners has finally revealed the long-teased Roseanne character who will make their return for William H. Macy's episode.
'Eric': Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series
Benedict Cumberbatch is ready to return to the small screen. Variety is reporting that the Doctor Strange star is in “final talks” to star in an upcoming Netflix limited series. The series, titled Eric, comes from the Emmy-winning writer Abi Morgan. Set in 1980s New York, Eric would...
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
