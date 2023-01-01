After some morning snow over central NM, skies cleared out this afternoon melting any trace of snow the area received overnight. High temps were a solid 5-10³ colder for the state with Taos only reaching 34°. The ABQ metro reached 48°. But this evening, storm two is already moving into far western New Mexico. Lighter rain will develop for the valleys of southwestern NM, while the precip will stay as snow for the higher terrain near the Continental Divide once again. The snow will be quite light with accumulations of a trace up to 2″ max. This could cause some slow downs/delays near Grants and Gallup overnight tonight.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO