Nashville, TN

Hague’s goal in overtime helps Knights overcome hat trick by Nashville’s Forsberg

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIriB_0jzvXiLH00

LAS VEGAS — Skating with an extra attacker because of delayed penalty, the Golden Knights got a one-timer from Nic Hague in overtime for a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The goal, on a slap shot from the left point with 2:56 left in the extra period, helped the Knights overcome a hat trick by Filip Forsberg, including the tying goal with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation. Forsberg’s third goal came ion a 6-on-4 power play.

“That was fun,” said Hague after converting Mark Stone’s pass from the left corner. “It was nice to win it like that. … We’ll take a win any way they come.”

The Knights won for the fourth time in as many tries in a New Year’s Eve game and head into the New Year leading the a Western Conference with 52 points.

Three players had a multiple points for the Knights. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and and two assists, Keegan Kolesar a goal and an assist, and Stone added three assists.

“He’s got a cannon of a shot,” Stone said of Hague. “If you look at the guy you want taking the shot, it’s him.”

The Knights led 4-2 in the third period before Forsberg scored twice, including his game-tying goal.

The three-goal burst gives Forsberg 501 career points, the third Nashville player to reach at least 500. He played in his 600th career game Friday at Anaheim and had a goal and two assists in a victory over the Ducks.

Forsberg also extended his goals streak to three games. He has five goals and two assists in that span.
Nashville went ahead 2-0 in the first period on goals by Forsberg and Jeremy Lauzon. Lauzon’s was his first of the season, coming in his 28th appearance. It was his third career goal against the Knights.

The Knights cut the lead in half with 4:04 remaining when Kolesar redirected Daniil Miromanov’s shot from the point.
They went ahead in the second period on goals from Michael Amadio and Reilly Smith, and Stephenson scored 4:42 into the third on a shot from the slot before the Predators stormed back.

Each team lost a player through ejection midway through the second period.

Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb was tossed for elbowing Mark Jankowski in the head. The Predators’ Yakov Trenin was sent to the locker room for fighting McNabb, and he also received a two-minute minor for instigation.

