13 WHAM
Rain and warmer weather soon
Another powerful storm system will travel West of Rochester the next couple of days. Warmer air surging North of a warm front will result in some soaking rain showers here Tuesday. Generally we expect anywhere between 0.5" and 1.0" of rain to fall by late tomorrow evening. There may even...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Rain on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to a dry, yet cloudy start to our Tuesday. Temperatures are also mild once again with temperatures starting off in the upper 30s Tuesday morning. We will see the cloud cover give way to rain by the mid morning hours. Rain will...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: A damp and dreary start to 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At times today Western New York had a chilly, light rainfall. Most of the day the temperature readings were near 40 degrees. Over the next 48 hours a storm system will be pushing into the Upper Great Lakes, which will bring a more substantial rainfall to Rochester. Latest forecast models area showing more than a half inch of rain likely for Tuesday. As the storm moves east, it will bring a return to much colder weather for the remainder of the week.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: It is an atmospheric river
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This is weather terminology that is not heard very often here in Rochester. It is called an “atmospheric river.” This is a concentrated, narrow band of high density moisture that is focused off of the Pacific Ocean and can stretch for over a thousand miles. This moisture plume comes into the California area and has been ongoing for several weeks. This atmospheric river has been intensified by a series of storms that helps to drive a lot of that moisture right into California.
Looking back: Western New York’s 2022 weather headlines
"We’re known for our snowstorms -- not tornadoes -- around here."
Sunrise Smart Start: Damar Hamlin collapse, RG&E billing
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 3, 2022.
Local liquor stores on how inflation will impact New Year’s Eve celebrations
Of course, authorities urge those celebrating New Year's Eve to please drink responsibly.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester crews have controlled building fire at Lawrence Street and East Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department has controlled a three alarm fire Wednesday morning at a building at the corner of Lawrence Street and East Avenue. Firefighters say they rescued a cat from the fire and there were no injuries. One person escaped from the fire. RFD says...
WHEC TV-10
Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
WHEC TV-10
Dog saved from Sunday morning fire on Fleming Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to Fleming Street for a report of a house fire. The structure was a two-story, multi-family home. The occupants were not home at the time the fire broke out, however, there was information that a dog was inside the home. The firefighters entered the home and found a room on fire on the first floor. The fire was quickly put out and the dog was found and brought outside. Firefighters provided oxygen to the dog, and within minutes, it was responsive and reunited with its owners.
Rochester Brainery to move out of physical location
The business will stay open, and focus on running their classes.
wxxinews.org
Local music scene mourns Sebastian Marino, former Anvil guitarist and owner of Audio Images
Sebastian Marino’s most visible gigs were as a guitarist with snarling, national touring acts such as the New Jersey thrash metal band Overkill and the Toronto heavy metal band Anvil. But the string-chewing guitarist was a sweetheart in reality, according to those who knew him. And it was Marino’s...
WHEC TV-10
NEWS10NBC YEAR REVIEW: Stories about adventure
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy New Year from News10NBC. Our crew in 2022 took you into the sky in a fighter plane used during D-Day and took you back 30 years when a local attorney was arrested in Russia because they thought he was a spy. We also solved a mystery about a mural at Kodak Park and traveled to Detriot to show you cutting-edge technology that allows you to use the battery of some electric cars to power homes.
NYS Music
Five (plus!) Must-See Shows in Rochester This January
Happy New Year! Hopefully you are all rested up and ready to kick off January 2023 with a bang Rochester! January brings a big slowdown in touring acts around these parts, and in most parts of the country. But luckily for us, Rochester has a broad and deep pool of fantastic local talent to sate our live music appetites and this January they are coming out in full force to get us out of our warm abodes and out into the bars, clubs, theaters and anywhere else live music can be squeezed into.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester passengers experience Southwest Airlines holiday disaster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Friday’s flight from Chicago to Rochester, along with almost a thousand other Southwest flights, was late. Now Southwest is facing the scrutiny of Congress as well as the Department of Transportation. This group of people just landed. They were on a Southwest flight from Chicago that was supposed to arrive around 8:50 p.m. Friday but just got in around 10:45 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
It’s a boy! Highland Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Highland Hospital’s first baby of 2023 was born Sunday morning at 12:43 a.m. to proud parents Bernabe and Stephanie Lundy. His name is Isaac Bernard Lundy. He weighs 7lbs. 7oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Isaac will be welcomed by his 8-year-old sister when he gets home.
Rochester nutritionist gives advice on losing weight entering the new year
Entering the new year, everyone wants to look their best.
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Minimum wage now $14.20 an hour in Upstate New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Minimum wage has gone up a dollar for Upstate New York. More money in your pocket. Minimum wage went from $13.20 to $14.20 per hour. This is another phase of Governor Kathy Hochul’s effort to get the Empire State to $15.00 an hour. “This comes...
Report: NY cities among worst in the nation for poverty and homelessness
(The Center Square) – A recent study looking at U.S. cities with the most economically at-risk residents, found some areas of concern for New Yorkers. While no Empire State city finished among the top 20 neediest in the WalletHub report, there were categories they ranked the worst. For example,...
