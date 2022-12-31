REPORT: Malachi Moore intends to return for senior season at Alabama

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Shortly after Alabama took care of Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar, one of the Crimson Tide’s defensive backs quickly let his future plans known to the public.

Malachi Moore, a rotational player in the Alabama defensive backfield told reporters that he plans to return to Alabama for his senior season.

If you remember, Moore was a standout defender during his true freshman season in 2020 where he collected 44 tackles and three interceptions.

Injuries plagued Moore during his sophomore campaign which allowed Brian Branch to emerge at the STAR position for the Alabama defense.

Moore returning for the 2023 season gives Alabama a massive boost in the backend that is set to lose Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams, and most likely Branch.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.