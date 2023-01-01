ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, UT

Gephardt Daily

Wasatch County snowmobilers ‘buried’ in snow rescued on New Year’s Day

WASATCH COUNTY, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four holiday snowmobilers were rescued Sunday afternoon after a morning of fun turned into an afternoon of frustration. Wasatch County Search & Rescue sent out a crew at 3:23 p.m. after the snowmobilers called 911 and reported they had been “buried in all the new snow and required assistance,” a Facebook post from WCS&R says.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Pro rally driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Professional rally driver Ken Block was killed in a snowmobile accident Monday in Wasatch County. Block, 55, of Park City, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him, according to a news release from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

3 cars slide into Logan River while roads were slick with ice, slush

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three vehicles ended up in Logan River after officials said they slid off the road while conditions were slick with ice and slush. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said the incidents happened in Logan Canyon within five miles from one another on Saturday. The first happened...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Man dies at Park City area ski resort

PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

More quakes rattle Cache County causing minor damage, frayed nerves

BENSON, Utah (KUTV) — Another minor earthquake, the latest in a series of quakes over the past few days, shook parts of Cache County Tuesday afternoon. “There’s been about ten small magnitude earthquakes,” said Brady Cox, a Utah State University engineering professor who is also an earthquake engineer. "The largest of those occurred this afternoon and it was about a magnitude 3.1.”
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Avalanche warning expires, dangers downgraded ahead of next storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An avalanche warning issued Monday expired Tuesday at 6 a.m., and danger levels were downgraded for multiple Utah mountain ranges. Although the warning is no longer active, avalanche dangers remained high for the Uintas, Skyline and Abajos regions as Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo and Moab mountains were moved to considerable danger.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT

