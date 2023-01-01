Read full article on original website
Semi-truck struck by train, splits in half in Summit County
A semi-truck was struck by a train after it rolled off the road and onto the tracks around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Gephardt Daily
Wasatch County snowmobilers ‘buried’ in snow rescued on New Year’s Day
WASATCH COUNTY, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four holiday snowmobilers were rescued Sunday afternoon after a morning of fun turned into an afternoon of frustration. Wasatch County Search & Rescue sent out a crew at 3:23 p.m. after the snowmobilers called 911 and reported they had been “buried in all the new snow and required assistance,” a Facebook post from WCS&R says.
kslnewsradio.com
Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
Gephardt Daily
Pro rally driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Professional rally driver Ken Block was killed in a snowmobile accident Monday in Wasatch County. Block, 55, of Park City, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him, according to a news release from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.
kjzz.com
4 snowmobilers buried alive in snow for 'several hours' prior to rescue mission
DUCHESNE, Utah (KUTV) — Four people experienced an unforgettable start to the New Year when they were snowmobiling through Wasatch County Sunday afternoon and reportedly became buried alive in the freshly fallen snow. Representatives of Wasatch County Search and Rescue said crews were dispatched to the Strawberry River area...
KSLTV
Outages keep thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front; Sundance ski resort without power
SUNDANCE, Utah — Repair crews restored power to thousands of customers along the Wasatch Front on Monday after the latest winter storm’s heavy, wet snow caused extensive damage. “This was a severe winter storm. Not the worst I’ve seen, but definitely in the top ten,” said Rocky Mountain...
KSLTV
Collapsed carport crushes cars and blocks apartment stairwell, trapping residents
MURRAY, Utah — A carport collapse trapped some sleeping residents inside their Murray apartment building early Monday morning. Residents at the Revolve Apartments were jolted awake at approximately 1 a.m. to find the carport had collapsed, leaving some of them trapped inside. “I just heard this loud crash,” said...
ABC 4
Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
kslnewsradio.com
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
kjzz.com
3 cars slide into Logan River while roads were slick with ice, slush
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three vehicles ended up in Logan River after officials said they slid off the road while conditions were slick with ice and slush. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said the incidents happened in Logan Canyon within five miles from one another on Saturday. The first happened...
kslnewsradio.com
Semi-truck slides off westbound I-80, is hit by train near mile marker 176
PARK CITY, Utah — A semi-truck driver was hospitalized with minor injuries after his vehicle slid off westbound I-80 and was hit by a train near mile marker 176 on Sunday afternoon. The Utah Highway Patrol said the semi-truck went off the roadway and stopped on the train tracks.
ksl.com
Man dies at Park City area ski resort
PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
Horrifying details emerge as ski resort worker, 29, killed in devastating 50ft plunge after being ejected from chairlift
HORRIFIC details have emerged in the death of a 29-year-old ski worker who was ejected from a chairlift and plunged 50ft in a devastating fall. The tragic incident happened on Monday after a tree fell on the lift line at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. The tree fell...
kjzz.com
More quakes rattle Cache County causing minor damage, frayed nerves
BENSON, Utah (KUTV) — Another minor earthquake, the latest in a series of quakes over the past few days, shook parts of Cache County Tuesday afternoon. “There’s been about ten small magnitude earthquakes,” said Brady Cox, a Utah State University engineering professor who is also an earthquake engineer. "The largest of those occurred this afternoon and it was about a magnitude 3.1.”
kjzz.com
Avalanche warning expires, dangers downgraded ahead of next storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An avalanche warning issued Monday expired Tuesday at 6 a.m., and danger levels were downgraded for multiple Utah mountain ranges. Although the warning is no longer active, avalanche dangers remained high for the Uintas, Skyline and Abajos regions as Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo and Moab mountains were moved to considerable danger.
New details released after driver on meth kills pedestrian, injures several others
A Utah man is facing several charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine, stealing a truck, fleeing an accident, crashing into several vehicles, and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve, according to West Valley City Police.
Reminder: Salt Lake City & others require residents to shovel sidewalks
It’s time to talk about the cleanup from all this recent snow — particularly when it comes to your sidewalk. Salt Lake City says local residents and businesses need to do their part.
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver used meth prior to fatal hit-and-run crash in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was driving under the influence of methamphetamine during a series of hit-and-run crashes that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition Saturday night. West Valley City police say Jaden Eckes, 22, admitted...
