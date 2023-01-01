WASATCH COUNTY, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four holiday snowmobilers were rescued Sunday afternoon after a morning of fun turned into an afternoon of frustration. Wasatch County Search & Rescue sent out a crew at 3:23 p.m. after the snowmobilers called 911 and reported they had been “buried in all the new snow and required assistance,” a Facebook post from WCS&R says.

