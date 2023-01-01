ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing teen falls through ice after being stranded on frozen pond

By Shamir Owens, Skyler Ashley
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One Lansing teen fell through ice and others were stuck in the middle of a frozen pond on Saturday.

Lansing police received calls on Saturday about two teenage boys stranded on a icy pond, and discovered one that fell through the ice upon arriving to the scene.

Police said the incident happened near the 3700 block of Stoneleigh Drive.

Officials said a dive team was able to rescue the boy from under the ice and all three of the teens were taken to a nearby hospital. The teen’s current condition has not yet been confirmed.

The Lansing Police Department is reminding people that it is dangerous to play on large areas of ice and to avoid frozen bodies of water.

Brett Stockhill
3d ago

actually 2 fell thru and 1 stayed on the ice afraid to move. one had gone under the ice and was eventually retrieved after quite a long while.

