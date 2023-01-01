ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Parks and Recreations said a 72-year-old man died after a tree fell on him Saturday.

At 1:30 p.m. a 911 call came in about a man under a fallen tree at Lighthouse Field State Beach, said police. State Parks First Responders, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz Fire, and AMR responded, extricated the patient, and provided the patient care.

The man was only identified as a Santa Cruz resident.

"We extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family and loved ones,"said California Parks and Recs. in a statement.

KION News Channel 5/46

