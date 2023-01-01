Swinney's response to those who say Clemson has fallen from the elite

Following his seventh-ranked team’s 31-14 loss to No. 6 Tennessee on Friday night in the Orange Bowl, Dabo Swinney fielded a question from a reporter asking what Swinney would say to people who look at Clemson’s program and say that it has fallen from the elite ranks in college football.

Swinney laughed, then proceeded to point out that the Tigers (11-3, 9-0 ACC) won at least 11 games for the eighth time in 11 seasons and became the first program in an active Power Five conference to win seven outright conference titles in an eight-year span since Alabama (eight SEC titles in nine seasons from 1971-79).

“I don’t really know what to say to them,” Swinney said. “We’re 11-3. I wish we were undefeated. But we’ve won the league seven out of the last eight years. I think that’s only happened one other time, and that was in the ‘70s by Alabama.

“So, we’ve been pretty consistent, and we’ll continue to be consistent and keep trying to do everything we can to be undefeated around here. We’ve won 11-plus games. In 1981, won 12, and I think we went 31 years before we won 11 games again at Clemson, and we did that in 2012 and I think we’ve done it eight times in the last 11 years. So, I think we’ve been incredibly consistent.”

Swinney went on to say that Friday night’s loss to the Vols was “Disappointing tonight, for sure. But nobody out there has higher expectations than what we have, I promise you that.”

“So, again, we’ll keep battling, we’ll keep working, and there’s a lot of great days ahead,” he continued.

As for people who may say Clemson’s program is slipping compared to where it was in recent years when it was making the College Football Playoff and winning national titles?

“People say what they want to say. Always have, always will,” Swinney said. “We’re just going to keep doing what we do. I’ve heard all those things before. So, we’re off to a good start this decade, and if you look at the totality of our program, we’ve done a lot of great things.”

Swinney noted that he doesn’t just measure the success of his program by on-field achievements, but also by what his players accomplish off the field and in the classroom.

“We had 90 guys make a 3.0 this semester. 90. That’s a school record,” he said. “We had 17 guys make a 4.0 or better. So, for some people it’s all about the scoreboard. For our program, it’s about really developing them in all areas, and we’ve been able to do that consistently. Nobody’s been more consistent than us.”

Clemson didn’t check off all of its goals this season – the Tigers didn’t win the state championship or win the closer – but Swinney believes they “got better this year” and will try to grow from this season.

“We’re not perfect. We work hard and try to win every game. … Again, you want to win every single game, and when you’re a competitor, that’s what you strive for,” he said. “But at the end of the day, seasons come and go. Every year is a new journey. We got better this year. We didn’t get where we wanted to go, but we got better, especially coming off of a very challenging season last year. …

“We’re all disappointed, so my focus is on the young men in that locker room and making sure that we learn from this and that we keep getting better, keep moving forward.”

