Scranton, PA

Times Leader

Many area events planned for Anthracite Mining History Month

WILKES-BARRE — Professor Bob Wolensky, the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College this week announced that a regional observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month will take place during January. A variety of programs will be featured in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazle Township, Ashley, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Bethlehem, Shamokin, and...
ASHLEY, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Earth Conservancy fields and gates damaged in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The rain was only adding insult to injury at the fields that span between Hanover Township and Sugar Notch, left damaged by trespassing ATV riders. "Well, we were notified just this morning of some damage that happened to some of our soccer fields," said Terry Ostrowski, President and CEO of the Earth Conservancy. "So we came up here, this is on Earth Conservancy land, this is land that we allow both for use for soccer and for youth football."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Revelers celebrate new tradition in Plains

PLAINS TWP. — Residents and community leaders ushered in the new year with a unique celebration which they hope will become a tradition. The first annual “brick drop” found nearly 100 people counting down to midnight at the township fire house on Second Street. The celebration also included a non-alcoholic toast, refreshments, music and live streaming of the New York City countdown on a giant widescreen television.
PLAINS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Narcan giveaway in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — According to United in Recovery, 43 million Americans are affected by substance abuse disorder. Addiction does not discriminate. "Any family, socioeconomic class, anybody," Loreen Comstock said. When someone is overdosing on opioids, minutes matter. Narcan has been proven to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. That's...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Arbitration award in dog mauling case appealed

WILKES-BARRE — An appeal was filed last month of an arbitration panel’s award to a Dauphin County woman to cover emergency veterinary care costs for her dog that was mauled by German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, acting Luzerne County Election Director and Wilkes-Barre Councilwoman. The Dec....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Family owned BBQ gives back to Veterans

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Although the holidays have passed, the season of giving is still upon us. A local family-owned food truck made it their mission to give back to those who have served our country. Back Porch BBQ partnered with Saint Francis Commons in Scranton to provide veterans with a free New Years […]
SCRANTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Check it out with Chelsea: Flying in the new year

FORTY FORT, Pa. — In the first Check it Out of 2023, Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub gets a glimpse of what learning to fly at Valley Aviation in Forty Fort from certified flight instructor Jordan Marzolf. Watch to see what your introductory flight would be like at the airport...
FORTY FORT, PA
WBRE

Regional police force mobilizes in Luzerne County

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History is made in Luzerne County as its first-ever Regional Police Department now patrols the streets. Five local police departments have come together to form the new Wyoming Area Regional Police Department. It went into service on New Year’s Day, and on Monday, Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Carter J. Garwood, 6

Carter J. Garwood, 6, of Hughesville, passed away Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Carter past away unexpectedly, but not before an honorable hero’s walk saving two more young children’s lives. Born September 1, 2016, in Williamsport, he was a son...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WBRE

Plunging for a Good Cause

LAKE WALLENPAUPACK, WAYNE & PIKE COUNTIES (WBRE/WYOU) — Taking the plunge for a good cause. The Tenth Annual Paupack Polar Plunge kicked off Sunday with over 250 participants, the most the plunge has ever seen. Folks cooled off by getting in the frigid 33-degree waters of Lake Wallenpaupack. Along with getting a splash in the lake […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Kingston fire leaves 1 dead, 9 displaced

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders confirmed to Eyewitness News, one man is dead and nine are displaced following a fire in Kingston. Kingston Fire Department was called to an apartment building in the 30 block of Holiday Drive just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports of a fire. Chief Frank Guido says […]
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Church in Scranton vandalized

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police are looking into vandalism at a church in the city. Church officials say a pastor discovered the numbers "666" carved into three separate doors around the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue. They say the vandalism happened sometime after the last Christmas Day...
SCRANTON, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Luzerne

HICKORY HILLS, Luzerne County – A woman is dead and police are searching for her boyfriend after an incident Tuesday evening in this development in Foster Township. State Police at Hazleton were called to 1290 Woodhaven Drive in the Hickory Hills development near White Haven for a reported shooting around 6:45pm.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

