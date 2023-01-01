ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Local woman celebrates 100 years with haircut

By Anna Darling
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gbGP_0jzvQH1f00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — On Friday, Ms. Shirley Eddy turned 100 years old, and to celebrate, she treated herself to getting her hair done.

For the past 16 years, Shirley has been getting her hair done by her favorite stylist, PJ Kierre, who she met while he was still in beauty school.

Kierre said even when she stopped driving about two years ago, Shirley still makes it into the salon to get her hair done regularly.

We asked her why she likes coming to get her hair done and this is what she had to say.

“Why would you want to look ugly?” she replied with a laugh. “I sit in my chair and watch Arkansas win the bowl game. It started at 4 o’clock and didn’t finish until 9 but I was already in bed by 9 o’clock.”

Thankfully, the Hogs narrowly pulled off that win over Kansas for Shirley.

Kierre’s salon team showered her with love, cake and flowers all day and they hope they can continue to do that for a long time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 6

Related
KTLO

Ark. State Parks introduces ‘Club 52’ program

Arkansas State Parks has introduced a new rewards program to encourage people to visit all 52 state parks. “Club 52” is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, which helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp (or stamp rubbing) in an Arkansas State Parks Passport. Club 52 members receive a passport stamp when visiting a state park and earn rewards for visits of five parks, 25 parks and 52 parks.
ARKANSAS STATE
DogTime

Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas

A beloved fire safety dog from Clarksville, Arkansas, has sadly passed away. Fire Safety Dog on Duty Molly, a Dalmatian who was known for her safety demonstration programs witnessed by thousands of kids and adults, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27. She was diagnosed with Copper Storage Disease in 2018, which caused cirrhosis of her liver, […] The post Beloved Fire Safety Dog Dies at Age 10 in Arkansas appeared first on DogTime.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
KTLO

Arkansas’ Bates, Cash statues receive final approvals, ready for bronzing

A clay sculpture of musician Johnny Cash (left) by Kevin Kresse of Little Rock and a clay sculpture of Daisy Gatson Bates (right) by Benjamin Victor of Boise, Idaho, sit in the governor’s conference room during the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission meeting with the National Statuary Hall Steering Committee. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Former Arkansas State Representative dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
ARKANSAS STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
Kait 8

Jan. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up a bit cooler this morning across Region 8, but it is not raining or anything this morning. Today highs will be about 15-20 degrees cooler. Sunshine is in the forecast...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Top 8 Stories of 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
MONETTE, AR
THV11

Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
deltadailynews.com

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
JESSIEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas doctors not surprised by life expectancy drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new report from the CDC shows life expectancy in the U.S. is continuing to drop. According to final mortality data released last week, life expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996. The...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy