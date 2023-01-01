With win over St. Thomas, South Dakota State basketball continues its rebound

BROOKINGS – With the way South Dakota State has dominated Summit League men’s basketball over the last decade, it’s understandable that this year’s rough start – they went 5-7 in non-conference play and then got obliterated at Oral Roberts in the conference opener – would send a significant portion of the Jackrabbit fan base into panic mode.

After all, the Jacks won 30 games and went undefeated in 21 league games – just last year.

But as Saturday’s entertaining 71-64 home win over St. Thomas demonstrated, writing off SDSU would be a mistake. The Jackrabbits had their swagger back for this New Year’s Eve matinee, fighting back from an early 13-4 hole to take a five-point halftime lead, then going up by as much as 17 in the second half. They couldn’t put the Tommies fully away – UST got to within four with just over a minute to go – but in much the same way the Jacks found their footing after a slow start, they flexed their muscle on both ends with the game on the line, getting a couple of key stops and hitting the necessary free throws to hold on for their second straight win.

The Jacks are a mere 7-8 now, and 2-1 in Summit League play. And injured point guard Charlie Easley is expected to miss at least another month, while forward Luke Appel, last year’s Summit League 6th man of the year, could be out for the rest of the season. Well, for now at least, so what? The Jacks made clear on the last day of 2022 they’re going to have something to say about who represents the Summit League in the NCAA tournament in 2023.

Senior center Matt Dentlinger had 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Zeke Mayo was just 4-of-15 from the floor but still managed 12 points to go with 11 rebounds and five assists. And in a subtle but consequential move, Matthew Mors was inserted into the starting lineup, replacing freshman William Kyle. Mors had eight points and three assists. Kyle had six points, four rebounds and a huge blocked shot off the bench.

The Jacks looked like a team that’s onto something.

“Honestly, we’re gonna win some and we’re gonna lose some,” Mayo said. “It’s all about not folding, taking the next step and moving on from games like (the loss to ORU).

“You can’t really compare a team like this to last year’s,” Mayo added. “We were extremely talented on both ends of the floor. We are this year, too, but having new guys in new roles, it’s gonna be tough. We all understand that it’s just about being connected.”

‘Connected’ has been perhaps coach Eric Henderson’s biggest key word since becoming the team’s head coach, and he continues to preach that message. But the reigning Summit League coach of the year admits the rough non-conference slate was humbling for his players, and they had to have some group therapy sessions to figure out how to move forward.

“There were some tough conversations,” Henderson said. “You have to be honest with them. You can’t just focus on the results – you can’t just focus on your win/loss record. That doesn’t matter if it’s last year when we were winning quite a few games or early this year when we had a tough stretch. We still have expectations every time we step on the floor we’re going to win the game.

“We have confidence we’re gonna win the game, too, but it was shattered there for awhile,” Henderson continued. “So certainly we had communication – hey, let’s worry about us, here. We’ve got to find our identity, continue to do things the right way and eventually things will work themselves out.”

The way Saturday’s win played out certainly signals some positive strides. The early hole they dug themselves might have sent them into a tailspin a month ago. The Tommies’ late rally that cut a 17-point lead down to four might’ve rattled the Jacks enough a few weeks ago to result in a loss.

Instead, they showed their toughness. Dentlinger dominated inside. Senior Alex Arians, starting his program record 128th game, had 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in a complete effort that saw him step up on both ends of the floor in key moments when that’s what was needed. Matt Mims was on the floor for all but 66 seconds, scored seven points and was a game-high +11 while in the game. SDSU held Tommies sharpshooter Riley Miller to just two field goal attempts and six points, and managed to overcome a 30-point effort from UST’s Brooks Allen.

Baylor Scheierman and Doug Wilson aren’t walking through that door anymore, but the Jacks still looked a lot more like last year’s version of themselves than November’s.

“We don’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Henderson said. “We wanted to fight and compete like crazy, learn from our mistakes and get better, and I think that’s what we’ve done. We don’t want our guys making excuses. Life gets hard sometimes. You don’t go in a hole, you come out swinging. That’s how we’ve approached it, and our guys have been terrific with it.”

South Dakota State women’s basketball beats St. Thomas

The Jackrabbit women improved to 4-0 in Summit League play, beating St. Thomas 61-51 in St. Paul.

Tori Nelson had 16 points and Myah Selland 15 for SDSU (11-5), as the Jackrabbits forced 24 St. Thomas turnovers and made 15-of-17 at the free throw line to pick up the road win. Paige Meyer added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Jacks, who outscored the Tommies 34-14 in the paint. That helped SDSU overcome a 4-of-18 effort from beyond the 3-point arc.

Maggie Negaard had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for St. Thomas. She was the only Tommie to score in double figures, as UST shot 35 percent from the floor and scored just eight points in the fourth quarter.

St. Thomas fell to 0-4 in league play and 5-9 overall.