Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Highs in the 70s continue into the weekend, plus a look at rain for New Year's Eve
Patchy fog will develop overnight into early Friday morning as lows drop to the 50s. Partly sunny skies will stay through Friday afternoon, but it will be another warm one. Highs return to the 70s. The 70s continue into the weekend even with a cold front arriving. Rain chances increase...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain and mild temperatures for New Year's Eve
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says temperatures will stay mild into 2023 with showers on Saturday.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: few showers, warm & breezy Thursday; stormy periods Friday
THURSDAY: Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s. Occasional showers will push northward along the south winds. Highest chance will tend to be west of I-55. We’ll trend mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s to near 60 with a relative lull in activity. We’ll watch toward the west nearing sunrise as our next system approaches.
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
WJCL
Warmer, wetter weather returning to ring in the New Year
For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another chilly morning, but temperatures are on the rise. We warm up quickly today and will already be in the 60s by lunchtime and near 70 degrees to finish.
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
Today's Forecast: Rain / snow mix with seasonal temperatures
Clouds continue to build overnight as our next widespread system moves into Michigan. Today's system will bring primarily light snow showers, however moments of light rain can't be ruled out.
New year starts off mild, cold and rain move in midweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says the unseasonable temps will linger for the first half of the week before rain moves in, bringing cold with it heading into the weekend.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
wtaj.com
Light snow showers Monday, temps slowly rise through the week
Clouds and flurries will continue to linger for the western highlands this evening and overnight. A bit more clearing to our east with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Winds will be light out of the west. A weak system will move in for Monday afternoon and will bring...
Turnto10.com
Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas
It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
WJCL
Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances
For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
Freeze subsides, warm up in store
It’s the last day of the big freeze, just some chilly afternoon weather in store. A weak cold front is inbound this afternoon as highs only push into the upper 50s with sunshine.
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
WLOX
Gulfport School District getting more statewide attention for flexible schedule
Happy New Year! We have another Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Monday. So, allow extra travel time tomorrow morning, and take your time. Also, keep your lights on in foggy conditions, even during the daylight hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 50 to low 60s through Monday morning. While we expect some inland areas to see sunshine tomorrow, fog may linger along the coast into the afternoon hours. Those of us who see more sunshine will be in the low to mid 70s today; those who see more fog may only reach the low to mid 60s. Monday afternoon will be breezy and warm with winds from the south and southeast. A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. We expect widespread showers and storms on Tuesday as a cold front approaches South Mississippi. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be in the low 70s. This front will bring a few more showers and storms into Wednesday morning. Highs will top out in the upper 60s on Wednesday, but much cooler air will move in by Thursday. Highs will struggle to get past 60. We’ll only reach the mid 50s by Friday.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: rain tapers Friday; quiet weekend ahead
FRIDAY: Rain chances will tend to taper off through the remainder of the day as our system begins to exit toward the east. We’ll still keep amongst clouds with occasional showers as afternoon temperatures hang in the lower 60s. Expect clouds, patchy fog and patchy rain chances overnight as lows dip into the upper 50s by daybreak Saturday.
Comments / 0