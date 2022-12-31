ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Warm temperatures last a couple more days before cold front

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm temperatures last a couple more days. First Alert Weather Days: Periods of rain, storms Tuesday night through Wednesday. After a foggy start to the first Monday of 2023, sunshine returned and warmed temperatures into the mid to upper 60s! Although patchy dense fog is possible once again tonight into the Tuesday morning commute, coverage won’t be as widespread. Temperatures will only dip into the low 50s for most, before rebounding into the upper 60s once again... Even despite the cloud cover!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rain, strong winds, isolated tornado possible as storm front moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day in advance of a major front headed our way. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Most of the day will be quiet. Clouds will gather and thicken, and it will be unseasonably mild and rather humid with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Well Known Cookie Shop Opening New Charlotte North Carolina Location

I have a major sweet tooth. And, one of my favorite ways to satisfy it is with a delicious cookie. So, I’m not sure if the news of a new location of a well known cookie shop is good for me. LOL. However, the opening of another Crumbl cookies is good for Charlotte. According to WCNC, the store, which opens Friday, will provide more than 50 career opportunities. The store location is 9821 Northlake Centre Pkwy in Charlotte. Hours for the new location are set for 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Crumbl Cookies rotates their menu each week to include 6 flavors to choose from. Of course, they offer their famous Milk Chocolate Chip among others. Some of the flavors might include Nilla Bean Cupcake, Strawberry Crumb Cake, Peanut Butter and Jelly and Classic Pink Sugar with a scrumptious frosting. The franchise has locations throughout the Carolinas. Check their website for locations, menus, ordering and delivery info.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

12 Concerts to Know in Charlotte: January 2023

Seeing your favorite band at Spectrum Center or Bojangles Coliseum is wonderful. But there’s something extra special about intimate concerts that big spectacles can’t reproduce. Sofar Sounds, a music events company founded in London in 2009, organizes small-venue concerts with lesser-known artists in cities around the world. Most...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte woman lucky to be alive after she says celebratory gunfire struck her home

CHARLOTTE — A southeast Charlotte woman is counting her blessings after she said celebratory gunfire sprayed bullets into her home, with one bullet flying over her bed. Tammy Cuthbertson said she and her family were ringing in the new year on Saturday night, watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She said about 10 minutes before midnight she was up in her bedroom and went downstairs knowing the new year was looming.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2023 Garbage/Recycling calendar released by the City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has released the 2023 Recycling Calendar. Residents can download the mobile app, CARTology, for Apple or Android devices for more information. Just search for CARTology in the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). From the app, you can learn how to dispose of items, view your collection calendar and receive notifications.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy