3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in Charlotte
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investor
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Concord
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking Victim
Pizza Peel in Matthews will close
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days declared as severe storms make their way to the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely tonight through Wednesday with severe weather possible. First Alert Weather Day tonight – Wednesday: Rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds. Thursday: Dry, mostly sunny and mild. Friday – weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable. Mostly cloudy for today with high temperatures...
WBTV
Warm temperatures last a couple more days before cold front
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm temperatures last a couple more days. First Alert Weather Days: Periods of rain, storms Tuesday night through Wednesday. After a foggy start to the first Monday of 2023, sunshine returned and warmed temperatures into the mid to upper 60s! Although patchy dense fog is possible once again tonight into the Tuesday morning commute, coverage won’t be as widespread. Temperatures will only dip into the low 50s for most, before rebounding into the upper 60s once again... Even despite the cloud cover!
WBTV
Rain, strong winds, isolated tornado possible as storm front moves in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day in advance of a major front headed our way. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Most of the day will be quiet. Clouds will gather and thicken, and it will be unseasonably mild and rather humid with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s.
Will it snow in the Carolinas? Here’s what you can expect this winter
CHARLOTTE — Winter in the Carolinas is only just beginning. We’ll be dealing with some colder weather for the next few months, leaving many wondering if this winter bring more rain or snow to our area. For weeks, our entire team of meteorologists at Channel 9 has been...
Monroe wheelchair gift brings out a little sunshine on an otherwise rainy NYE Day
MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A nonprofit group in the Charlotte area helped bring out a little sunshine on an otherwise rainy New Year’s Eve Day on Saturday. The non-profit group All Things Possible Medical Fundraising serves those who were in need of assistance in the Charlotte area including Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, York, and […]
country1037fm.com
Well Known Cookie Shop Opening New Charlotte North Carolina Location
I have a major sweet tooth. And, one of my favorite ways to satisfy it is with a delicious cookie. So, I’m not sure if the news of a new location of a well known cookie shop is good for me. LOL. However, the opening of another Crumbl cookies is good for Charlotte. According to WCNC, the store, which opens Friday, will provide more than 50 career opportunities. The store location is 9821 Northlake Centre Pkwy in Charlotte. Hours for the new location are set for 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Crumbl Cookies rotates their menu each week to include 6 flavors to choose from. Of course, they offer their famous Milk Chocolate Chip among others. Some of the flavors might include Nilla Bean Cupcake, Strawberry Crumb Cake, Peanut Butter and Jelly and Classic Pink Sugar with a scrumptious frosting. The franchise has locations throughout the Carolinas. Check their website for locations, menus, ordering and delivery info.
Woman takes cross-country Greyhound to Charlotte after canceled flight
CHARLOTTE — Dearest Price says her visit to Las Vegas was the first trip she’s ever made by herself, and she’ll have plenty of stories to tell for the rest of her life. “It was a wonderful trip,” she said. “Be careful what you wish for because you just might get it. I prayed for travel for years and I just got it.”
Breaking: 3 dead in scaffolding collapse at Dilworth construction site: Officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were tragically killed and two others were transported to an area hospital following a scaffolding collapse at a Dilworth construction site Monday morning, emergency officials confirmed. The accident occurred near 700 East Morehead St. in Dilworth where Medic said three victims were pronounced dead. Medic said two […]
WBTV
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
kiss951.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
charlottemagazine.com
12 Concerts to Know in Charlotte: January 2023
Seeing your favorite band at Spectrum Center or Bojangles Coliseum is wonderful. But there’s something extra special about intimate concerts that big spectacles can’t reproduce. Sofar Sounds, a music events company founded in London in 2009, organizes small-venue concerts with lesser-known artists in cities around the world. Most...
Thousands lose power Saturday in south Charlotte, Duke Energy reports
CHARLOTTE — UPDATE: Power was restored in south Charlotte just before 2 p.m. after an outage that affected thousands of people Saturday, Duke Energy reported. More than 3,000 people in south Charlotte were left without power Saturday afternoon due to an outage, according to Duke Energy. Duke Energy’s outage...
scoopcharlotte.com
2022 Restaurants in Review. A Long List of Charlotte Restaurant Openings & Closings
What a year it’s been! 2022 was anything but quiet for Charlotte’s culinary scene. We witnessed many new hot restuarant openings, but unfortunately, also saw several of our favorites come to a close. Before we set our sights on all that 2023 has to offer in the foodie...
kiss951.com
This Charlotte, North Carolina Store is Famous For Lots of Lottery Winners
Hundreds of local lottery players flock to a Charlotte, North Carolina store known for winners. And now you are about to get in on the secret. Is it a secret or just incredible luck? Either way, it can’t hurt to know about this store that is known for producing lottery winners.
Charlotte woman lucky to be alive after she says celebratory gunfire struck her home
CHARLOTTE — A southeast Charlotte woman is counting her blessings after she said celebratory gunfire sprayed bullets into her home, with one bullet flying over her bed. Tammy Cuthbertson said she and her family were ringing in the new year on Saturday night, watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She said about 10 minutes before midnight she was up in her bedroom and went downstairs knowing the new year was looming.
WBTV
2023 Garbage/Recycling calendar released by the City of Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has released the 2023 Recycling Calendar. Residents can download the mobile app, CARTology, for Apple or Android devices for more information. Just search for CARTology in the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). From the app, you can learn how to dispose of items, view your collection calendar and receive notifications.
Several families at Statesville apartments without water for more than a week
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Since Christmas Eve, more than a dozen families at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville have been without water. It’s not how anyone at the complex wanted to start the new year. “We have to try to figure out how to shower, wash clothes,...
WBTV
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
I-77 northbound near Davidson shuts down after crash
The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. near the Catawba Avenue interchange.
