Plans Change For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
HARDY Confirmed To Make WWE Royal Rumble Performance After RAW Appearance
Musician HARDY made an impact on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, and confirmed that he will be performing live at the Royal Rumble. After being hit by his own signature guitar by Solo Sikoa recently, Elias looked to gain a measure of revenge when he took on ‘The Enforcer’ in a Music City Street Fight on the 2nd January 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW.
Matt Jackson Reveals Why He’ll Miss AEW Dynamite This Week
Matt Jackson won’t be appearing on AEW Dynamite this week, and has let fans in on the reason why. Nick and Matt Jackson have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry alongside Kenny Omega taking on Death Triangle in a best of seven series. With the scores currently tied at three wins a piece, the final of the series, which will also determine the AEW Trios Championship, will be taking place on the 11th January 2022 edition of Dynamite.
WWE NXT Led The Way With Most Women’s TV Matches In 2022
The WWE NXT brand featured women’s wrestling the most on its TV show according to some statistics looking back on the year 2022. Now that 2022 is in the rearview mirror as we begin 2023, it’s important to look back at some interesting stats once in a while. In this case, it’s all about what wrestling show featured women’s matches the most.
Naomi Is “Certainly Returning To WWE” – Report
A new report has claimed that a return to WWE for Naomi is all but done and dusted. Whilst a lot of the focus has been on Sasha Banks ahead of her expected appearance at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17, it would seem that her former Women’s Tag Team Championship partner is set for a return to WWE.
Kevin Nash Recalls Hating Sledgehammer Ladder Match
A lot of wrestlers want to try to enjoy their last singles match, but Kevin Nash didn’t have a lot of fun during his last WWE match. It was WWE TLC in December 2011 when Kevin Nash faced off against Triple H in what was billed as a Sledgehammer Ladder Match. However, it was not a traditional Ladder Match where you climb a ladder to retrieve something hanging above the ring. Instead, it was a sledgehammer that was hanging above the ring that could be used as a weapon.
CJ Perry On Why She’d Shut Down Exclusive Content Site For WWE Return
CJ Perry explained why she’d take a pay cut and shut down her lucrative exclusive content site if she were offered a WWE return. The world of exclusive content can be a boon to stars looking to make income on top of their wrestling earnings, and in some cases, can be even more lucrative than even a WWE contract. Mandy Rose made waves last month when she was released from WWE over content she was posting on her own fan site, and it was recently revealed that she made over $1 million in the month of December alone.
Will Ospreay Names Where His Wrestling Future Will Likely Be
Will Ospreay has discussed where he feels his future lies when his current deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires. Having signed a five-year deal with the Japanese standout promotion in 2019, Will Ospreay is getting close to the point where he can consider his options, and there would no doubt be plenty on the table.
Shinsuke Nakamura Deafeated The Great Muta At NOAH The New Year 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura headed to Japan to defeat The Great Muta in a big match to start 2023. It is a rare sight to see WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura wrestling in Japan on a show that wasn’t put on WWE, but that’s what happened at NOAH The New Year 2023. The event took place at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan on January 1st.
Ex-WWE Diva Hits Out At Claims She Had An Affair With Kurt Angle
A former WWE Diva has taken to social media to fire back at claims that she had an extra-marital affair with Kurt Angle. A remarkable series of tweets were sent out on January 2nd by Karren Jarrett. Karen is currently married to Jeff Jarret but was previously married to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
Montez Ford Releasing Album In March
The Street Profits’ Montez Ford is proving his talent outside the squared circle with an upcoming album release!. As part of The Street Profits alongside Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford has found plenty of success as the two were the second team to become Tag Team Triple Crown Champions in WWE. However, the star’s skills extend far beyond the wrestling ring, and he recently took to social media to reveal that he’ll be releasing an album entitled SYAD.
Ric Flair Recalls Who Told Him About 1992 Royal Rumble Win
Ric Flair has revealed who told him about his memorable 1992 Royal Rumble win that led to him becoming the WWE Champion. During the 1992 WWE Royal Rumble match, Ric Flair entered third in a match where the WWE Championship was on the line. It was the first time WWE had a Royal Rumble match where the vacant WWE Championship was up for grabs for the winner of the Rumble match.
Bruce Prichard Discusses Most Misunderstood Wrestling Personalities
Bruce Prichard has made clear how some people in wrestling are severely misunderstood for the roles they are in. A long-time producer, Bruce Prichard knows exactly what it takes to put on a professional wrestling event to be broadcast around the world. He’s now been critical of those who try to assess the jobs which make it happen, and stood up for some as being misunderstood.
Sting Claims Former Gimmick Is An Extension Of Him
Sting says that while most don’t get to know a certain side of him, one of his former gimmicks is an extension of his personality. AEW star Sting is best known for the iconic black and white face paint he began donning during his time in WCW. However, late in his long tenure with IMPACT Wrestling, he adopted another character that was modeled after famed Batman villain The Joker.
Doudrop Disputes Report About Why She’s Been Off WWE TV
Doudrop has given an insight in to why she’s been absent from WWE television, contradicting some reports as to the reason. Having last been seen on WWE television as part of NXT in September 2022, there had been reports that Doudrop had been one of a number of British talents absent whilst their Visas were renewed.
Some In AEW Unhappy About Dax Harwood’s Podcast Regarding CM Punk
Dax Harwood’s recent comments about CM Punk ruffled feathers backstage in AEW. With William Regal going back to WWE, his Gentleman Villain podcast has been replaced on Ad Free Shows by the FTR podcast hosted by Dax Harwood. The podcast has only aired one episode so far, but it’s already caused a stir backstage in AEW.
Huge John Cena WrestleMania Bout Hasn’t Been Discussed Since WWE Regime Change
While there was a pitch for John Cena to face a top WWE star at WrestleMania, those plans haven’t been discussed since Triple H came into power. As the Royal Rumble approaches, WWE fans are looking ahead to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The two night event is sure to be a star-studded affair, and while there is speculation that both John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could appear, their statuses are still uncertain at this time.
Karen Jarrett Trashes Kurt Angle On Twitter Claiming She Has “24 Years Of Dirt” On Ex-Husband
Karen Jarrett has addressed some things about her marriage to Kurt Angle in a social media rant that has her fired up about her ex-husband. A music video aired on the December 28th edition of AEW Dynamite featuring the AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens). The majority of the video featured Caster rapping about their rivalry with the team of Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.
