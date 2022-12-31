Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
411mania.com
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
ComicBook
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
tjrwrestling.net
Plans Change For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
nodq.com
Wrestling reporter believes that Naomi will make return to WWE
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu will be in attendance to support Sasha. During Wrestling Observer...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
PWMania
Backstage News on Kenny Omega’s NJPW Return, What AEW Knew About WWE-NJPW
This Wednesday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Karl Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Tama Tonga. Despite the fact that Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE a few months ago, WWE allowed them to make their NJPW commitments. It goes without saying that AEW and NJPW continue...
Around the squared circle: 3 questions for WWE, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2023
The past year in professional wrestling is going to go down as one of the most eventful in the history of the sport. Leadership changed, and the product immediately improved in WWE after a scandal forced Vince McMahon to retire as WWE Chairman. AEW dealt with its own issues as a CM Punk post-event press conference following a pay-per-view went awry and caused a brawl in the locker room, resulting in suspensions and titles being stripped...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Announced For Battle Of The Belts V
This Friday night, AEW is running back-to-back hour-long shows on TNT live from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon: "Rampage," followed by the Battle of the Belts V special. This was the same formula used for Battle of the Belts IV in Washington, DC on October 7, a departure for the usually pre-recorded specials. If the special feels like it's snuck up on you, that's thanks in part to no matches having been announced, until now.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Says He Would Turn Down Royal Rumble Invite
One of the biggest things that WWE fans love about the Royal Rumble are the surprises, but one Hall of Famer isn’t ready to make his return if the company comes calling. There have been many WWE Hall of Famers that appeared in Royal Rumble matches as surprising such as Mick Foley, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Michelle McCool, Beth Phoenix, Bob Backlund and many others. However, Ricky Steamboat doesn’t plan to get back in the WWE ring if he is asked.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Steamboat Says He Would Turn Down Men’s Royal Rumble Spot
30 men will compete for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in this month’s Royal Rumble match, but Ricky Steamboat isn’t interested. Steamboat returned to wrestling last November, winning in a six-man-tag in what was The Dragon’s first match since 2010. Speaking to Wrestle Binge,...
wrestlinginc.com
Lance Archer Addresses Potentially Reinventing Himself In AEW
When it comes to professional wrestling, reinvention can be the name of the game. Take Lance Archer, who has gone by several names across various promotions over the last 20-plus years. Archer knows what he's about, but he's tired of waiting for his shot to show it. Last week, he cut a fiery promo and expressed his frustrations with where he currently finds himself in AEW. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," he elaborated on that frustration as well as where he could go from here.
wrestlinginc.com
FTR's Cash Wheeler Reveals Issues Traveling To Japan For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
One-half of the AEW tag team FTR, Cash Wheeler shared a travel nightmare he's been dealing with since Monday. Wheeler and Dax Harwood are scheduled to defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles against Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. "7am Monday: Issue...
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Blasts Max Caster Over Recent AEW Segment
With their latest rap video, The Acclaimed lit a fire under Jeff Jarrett heading into their tag team match this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." During the diss track, Caster took several digs at Jarrett — including a shot about his wife Karen and her ex-husband Kurt Angle — referencing the trio's issues in TNA back in the 2000s when Jeff and Karen became a couple.
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley Segment Added To AEW Dynamite
Moxley will be in Seattle. Jon Moxley has recently been on a tear to defend himself against the angry Adam Page who is looking for revenge after Moxley put him on the shelf. The two are set to have a match next week at AEW’s LA show if Page is cleared. But this week, Jon Moxley will speak live on AEW Dynamite. AEW has added this segment to the show with the hint that Moxley is anticipating a medical update from Hangman.
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Hated & Was Embarrassed By “TNA” Name
Eric Bischoff has explained why he hated the name TNA while giving his initial thoughts about the wrestling company that he was a part of for about four years. As a former WCW President and on-screen WWE Raw General Manager known for delivering great promos, Eric Bischoff was a guy that a company like TNA Wrestling really wanted to help grow the brand. The company that was owned by Dixie Carter’s family at the time brought Bischoff and Hulk Hogan in to help run the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Shares Her Future Plans In Wrestling
Taya Valkyrie is a world-traveled veteran who has competed in a number of top promotions from WWE to IMPACT to AAA. 2022 marked one of the busiest years of her career as she returned to the indie scene with intent, collecting multiple championships including the AAA Reina de Reinas title, the inaugural MLW Women's World Featherweight title, and the Knockouts World Tag Team title twice. While it appears she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, Valkyrie does have ideas for what she wants to do when her in-ring days come to an end.
ewrestlingnews.com
Hurt Business Reunion Teased During Latest WWE Monday Night RAW
A reunion of The Hurt Business may be a matter of when, not if, according to a tease during this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW. The popular group, consisting of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, was formed in 2020 and proved to be a hit with the fans.
tjrwrestling.net
Montez Ford Releasing Album In March
The Street Profits’ Montez Ford is proving his talent outside the squared circle with an upcoming album release!. As part of The Street Profits alongside Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford has found plenty of success as the two were the second team to become Tag Team Triple Crown Champions in WWE. However, the star’s skills extend far beyond the wrestling ring, and he recently took to social media to reveal that he’ll be releasing an album entitled SYAD.
